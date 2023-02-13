Attendances from the weekend as Featherstone Rovers and Barrow Raiders post impressive numbers

ANOTHER week of rugby league is done and dusted.

On Friday night, a youthful Warrington Wolves side drew with the North Wales Crusaders in a 20-20 thriller before Toulouse Olympique put 58 past Newcastle Thunder on Saturday.

Youthful Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors sides went down to Hunslet and Oldham respectively whilst Huddersfield Giants thrashed Dewsbury Rams 64-12.

In the Championship, Batley Bulldogs went down at home to Swinton Lions in a shock 30-16 defeat, whilst Sheffield Eagles overcame Barrow Raiders in Cumbria, 36-16.

Whitehaven were narrow 20-16 losers against the London Broncos as Featherstone Rovers underlined their Super League promotion credentials with a 46-22 demolition of Halifax Panthers.

Widnes Vikings were also successful against the Keighley Cougars, as John Kear’s men continued their unbeaten start to the 2023 Championship season with a 26-18 win.

Of course, the big result of the weekend came in Australia with St Helens overcoming St George Illawarra Dragons in a prelude to the World Club Challenge next weekend, 30-18.

Here are the attendances – that were available – from the weekend with a massive crowd at the Millennium Stadium for Featherstone’s clash with Halifax.

Warrington Wolves Reserves 20-20 North Wales Crusaders

1,857 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium

St George Illawarra Dragons 18-30 St Helens

6,483 at WIN Stadium

Toulouse Olympique 58-0 Newcastle Thunder

3,047 at the Stade Ernest Wallon

Barrow Raiders 16-36 Sheffield Eagles

2,094 at the Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium

Featherstone Rovers 46-22 Halifax Panthers

3,794 at the Millennium Stadium

Whitehaven 16-20 London Broncos

750 at the LEL Arena

Huddersfield Giants 64-12 Dewsbury Rams

1,000 (est.) at the John Smith’s Stadium

Hunslet 5 Leeds Rhinos

716 at the South Leeds Stadium

Wigan Warriors 22-40 Oldham

300 at the Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club