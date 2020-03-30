Aussie Update: NRL to deliver $40 million rescue package

The NRL competition will deliver a $40 million rescue packing to the 16 clubs to help them cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Each team were told they will receive $2.5 million by ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’landys and NRL CEO Todd Greenberg via a phone hook-up with the clubs.

“We have a consolidated plan and working with the clubs and the players, are united in our efforts to do all we can to protect rugby league,” V’landys said.

“We had no option but to stop the competition in the wake of advice from our biosecurity and pandemic expert but remain optimistic that the season will restart as quickly as possible, ideally by July 1.

“If that isn’t possible, then we need to be prepared for all contingencies.

“The crisis has highlighted that the game’s present cost structure is not sustainable and the ARLC will lead by example in substantially reducing its costs now and into the future.”

The details of the recovery plan state that the rescue package will be given in monthly instalments between April and October while the NRL will reduce its operating costs by 53% which includes a 95% reduction in staffing levels.

“We are working together to achieve the best outcome in the short, and long term. We must use this opportunity to reset the game’s costs and overall structure,” Greenberg said.

“These measures will put the game in the best position to rebound strongly from the pandemic.”

These measures will help the clubs cope with a remodelled 20-week competition which would see each team play each other once along with a four-week Finals series and a three-week State of Origin challenge.