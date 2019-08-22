Head coach needed for Wales Women!

Wales Rugby League are looking for an experienced rugby coach for their Women’s senior team in the lead up to the Emerging Nations World Cup 2021 writes Ian Golden.

Experience of women’s sport is highly desirable.

You will be expected to deliver a high performance environment in line with the pathways and standards created by the WRL board.

As part of our existing National management team you will also be part of the Elite coaching forum.

This is a volunteer position with all expenses paid.

Please apply by way of CV and covering letter.

It should be noted that the selection process for the national squad has already commenced, and as part of this process you would be expected to attend the East v West Origin game at Glamorgan Wanderers RFC in Cardiff on Sunday (25 August, kick-off 2.30pm).

Successful applicants for interview will be expected to give a 10-15 minute presentation on their principals of play.

Apply in the first instance to Peter Tiffin by E mail at Peter.tiffin@walesrugbyleague.co.uk Closing date: 5pm, Tuesday 27 August.