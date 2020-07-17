BARLA offer tasty `derby’ on Saturday You Tube show

The Champion of Champions competition will make its debut on the BARLA You Tube Channel tomorrow.

The 2010 final between Halton Simms Cross and Ryland Sharks will be screened on Saturday (18 July) with a 2.30pm start.

The competition, which ran for several seasons as a curtain-raiser to the BARLA National Cup Final, was introduced as a means of determining the best team in BARLA’s various regional leagues.

The match, at Fylde RUFC’s Woodlands Memorial Ground, Lytham St Annes, was an all-North West Counties League clash between Simms Cross, of Widnes, and Warrington’s Rylands.

To watch the game simply tune into the BARLA you Tube Channel via You Tube itself.

Alternatively the show can be accessed via https://youtu.be/t3JML_LmXRM

The link has been placed on the BARLA website and, in the build up to the game, the link will be found and accessible in the @barlcups twitter account.

Viewers will, following completion of the game, be able to watch it again – or the previous week’s full length games – as well as other game highlights and interviews.

BARLA’s Media Manager Steve Manning said: “I’m sure that those who played in that final, and all at the respective clubs, will want to relive those memories – and, for neutrals, it’s a game to savour.

“Tune in and I’m sure that, as with our previous offerings, you won’t be disappointed.”