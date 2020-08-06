Barrow Raiders complete shock coup of England international hooker

Barrow Raiders have landed a superb coup in the shape of Grand Final winner Shaun Lunt.

The hooker, who won at Old Trafford with Leeds Rhinos in 2012, has returned to Cumbria and the League 1 club for the 2021 season.

Lunt, 33, was with batley in 2020 after making the move after his second loan spell with Leeds came to an end.

An England international, Lunt’s career took off with Workington before joining Huddersfield in 2009.

He made over 100 appearances for the Giants and won the League Leaders’ Shield in 2013.

His arrival is a major statement of intent from the Raiders heading into 2021.