Batley Bulldogs announce new coach for 2024 to replace Castleford Tigers-bound Craig Lingard

CASTLEFORD TIGERS announced Craig Lingard as their new assistant coach last night.

In his time at the Bulldogs, Lingard has guided the West Yorkshire club to a play-off semi-final in 2021 and the Championship Grand Final last season.

Batley Chairman Kevin Nicholas paid tribute to the former Keighley Cougars boss.

Nicholas said: “Obviously we don’t want to lose Craig but at the same time we’re delighted to see him progress and move onto Super League.”

Following Lingard’s departure, the new Batley head coach will be Mark Moxon, who has been assistant coach at the Bulldogs for over tean years.

The work done by the current backroom staff over recent years has been fantastic, we believe continuity is crucial and that’s why we have had no hesitation in asking Mark Moxon, who has been outstanding as assistant here at The Fox’s Biscuits Stadium for over a decade and is fully committed to the ethos and spirit of the club, to take over as Head Coach next season.”