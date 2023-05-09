Wigan Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos: Team news, injuries and TV channel as new signings return for Rohan Smith

WIGAN WARRIORS host Leeds Rhinos at the DW Stadium on Friday night with both sides hoping to get back on the horse.
Wigan went down 14-10 to Hull FC last weekend in a Super League shock with a number of players off colour to say the least in a defeat that stopped the Warriors going from top.
Leeds, meanwhile, went down 22-12 at home to the Salford Red Devils in a dreadful affair.
Team news and injuries
Wigan will still be without Jai Field and Kaide Ellis whilst Liam Marshall is battling an abdominal injury. Ryan Hampshire could make his second debut for the Warriors, with Cade Cust and Willie Isa back in.
Leeds, meanwhile, will be without Aidan Sezer and Jack Sinfield with a new halfback partnership set to take to the field. Derrell Olpherts is set to return from injury whilst Luis Roberts is also included, though James McDonnell is injured.
Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad
2 Bevan French
3 Toby King
4 Jake Wardle
5 Liam Marshall
6 Cade Cust
7 Harry Smith
9 Sam Powell
10 Liam Byrne
11 Willie Isa
12 Liam Farrell
13 Morgan Smithies
16 Ethan Havard
17 Kai Pearce-Paul
19 Joe Shorrocks
20 Patrick Mago
21 Iain Thornley
22 Brad O’Neill
23 Abbas Miski
26 Harvie Hill
27 Junior Nsemba
32 Ryan Hampshire
Leeds Rhinos’ 21 -man squad
1 Richie Myler
3 Harry Newman
4 Nene MacDonald
5 Ash Handley
6 Blake Austin
8 Mikolaj Oledzki
10 Zane Tetevano
11 James Bentley
12 Rhyse Martin
13 Cameron Smith
14 Jarrod O’Connor
15 Sam Lisone
16 Derrell Olpherts
17 Justin Sangare
18 Tom Holroyd
20 Morgan Gannon
22 Sam Walters
23 Liam Tindall
24 Luis Roberts
25 James Donaldson
26 Corey Johnson
TV channel
The game will kick-off at 8pm on Friday night with Sky Sports Arena covering the game from 7.30pm.