Wigan Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos: Team news, injuries and TV channel as new signings return for Rohan Smith

WIGAN WARRIORS host Leeds Rhinos at the DW Stadium on Friday night with both sides hoping to get back on the horse.

Wigan went down 14-10 to Hull FC last weekend in a Super League shock with a number of players off colour to say the least in a defeat that stopped the Warriors going from top.

Leeds, meanwhile, went down 22-12 at home to the Salford Red Devils in a dreadful affair.

Team news and injuries

Wigan will still be without Jai Field and Kaide Ellis whilst Liam Marshall is battling an abdominal injury. Ryan Hampshire could make his second debut for the Warriors, with Cade Cust and Willie Isa back in.

Leeds, meanwhile, will be without Aidan Sezer and Jack Sinfield with a new halfback partnership set to take to the field. Derrell Olpherts is set to return from injury whilst Luis Roberts is also included, though James McDonnell is injured.

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad

2 Bevan French

3 Toby King

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

6 Cade Cust

7 Harry Smith

9 Sam Powell

10 Liam Byrne

11 Willie Isa

12 Liam Farrell

13 Morgan Smithies

16 Ethan Havard

17 Kai Pearce-Paul

19 Joe Shorrocks

20 Patrick Mago

21 Iain Thornley

22 Brad O’Neill

23 Abbas Miski

26 Harvie Hill

27 Junior Nsemba

32 Ryan Hampshire

Leeds Rhinos’ 21 -man squad

1 Richie Myler

3 Harry Newman

4 Nene MacDonald

5 Ash Handley

6 Blake Austin

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

10 Zane Tetevano

11 James Bentley

12 Rhyse Martin

13 Cameron Smith

14 Jarrod O’Connor

15 Sam Lisone

16 Derrell Olpherts

17 Justin Sangare

18 Tom Holroyd

20 Morgan Gannon

22 Sam Walters

23 Liam Tindall

24 Luis Roberts

25 James Donaldson

26 Corey Johnson

TV channel

The game will kick-off at 8pm on Friday night with Sky Sports Arena covering the game from 7.30pm.