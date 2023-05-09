Hull KR confirm major Lachlan Coote blow

HULL KR have been riding a wave of positivity during the 2023 Super League season.

Following a nervy start to the year, the Robins have now won five games on the spin to sit pretty in third in the Super League table.

Along the way, KR have suffered some injuries with Jordan Abdull’s hamstring issue ruling the maverick halfback out for six weeks.

Now, the club has confirmed that Lachlan Coote has also suffered a major blow, with the fullback set to miss a month of action following a hamstring tear in the 28-0 win over the Huddersfield Giants.

That being said, Rovers have withstood great adversity with injuries and suspensions already in 2023 and there is little doubt that a way will certainly be found around it.