Batley capture two ex-Super League stars from Halifax

Batley Bulldogs have signed Jodie Broughton and Keegan Hirst from Halifax ahead of their 2021 Betfred Championship campaign.

After brief spells with Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos, Broughton moved to Salford Red Devils and crossed for 60 tries in 99 appearances before transferring to Huddersfield for two years. Thereafter, Jodie moved to Catalans and spent four years at the club, appearing 52 times, and celebrated a historic Challenge Cup Final triumph.

Hirst began his career with Hunslet in 2008 and signed for Dewsbury Rams the following year. His two spells with Batley were separated with a short stint at Featherstone, and a move to Super League’s Wakefield Trinity followed three years ago. The 32-year-old has 283 games of professional experience.

Batley have also retained powerhouse forwards Dave Manning and James Brown on new one-year deals.