Batley fan favourite set to return

Batley Bulldogs are on the verge of re-signing their former forward Keegan Hirst.

League Express understands the Bulldogs are on the cusp of completing a deal for their former captain, a hometown star who has made over 100 appearances for the club over two spells.

Hirst last played for the club in 2016 before making a move to Super League with Wakefield, where he spent almost three seasons and made 66 appearances.

He returned to the Championship at the end of last season with Halifax and remained with the West Yorkshire club this season.

But the 32-year-old is now set to return home in a move that will no doubt delight supporters, with Hirst a firm favourite on the terraces of Mount Pleasant.

Batley are understood to be active on the recruitment front and made an ambitious play for Ryan Atkins.

But he is instead set to take up a deal with York.

Hirst is closing in on 300 career appearances after spells with several West Yorkshire clubs.

Since debuting or Hunslet in 2008 he has gone on to play for Dewsbury and Featherstone, as well as Batley, Fax and Wakefield.