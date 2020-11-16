Batley land Gilmore

Batley Bulldogs have confirmed the signing of halfback Tom Gilmore.

As first revealed by League Express, the former Widnes Vikings halfback joins the club for 2021 after becoming a free agent as a result of Ottawa Aces’ deferral from League 1.

Gilmore, who started the season with Halifax and ended it on loan with Salford, had agreed to join the Canadian club for their inaugural year.

But their withdrawal has allowed Batley to swoop for a halfback they’ve been longing for throughout the off-season.

“Tom will be a great fit for us,” said head coach Craig Lingard.

“He brings a wealth of experience at the highest level, and a strong knowledge of Championship Rugby League as well. We’re looking forward to working with him, he’ll be a massive asset to the squad.”