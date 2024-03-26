BBC chooses two Challenge Cup Quarter-Final ties for broadcast

The Men’s Betfred Challenge Cup returns to BBC TV on the weekend of 13/14 April, with the mouth-watering ties between Hull KR and Leigh Leopards and St Helens and Warrington scheduled for broadcast on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 respectively.

On Saturday 13 cup holders Leigh Leopards visit Sewell Group Craven Park to take on Hull KR in a repeat of last year’s memorable Wembley final, won by the Leopards in dramatic style through Lachlan Lam’s drop goal in golden point extra-time. Kick off in east Hull is 5pm.

24 hours later there’s a repeat of the 2019 final when St Helens take on Super League leaders Warrington Wolves. The Wolves won convincingly at Wembley Stadium that day, 18-4, with Daryl Clark rubbing salt into the Saints’ wounds with a late try. Clark, of course, is now with St Helens and his first game against his old club promises to be one of the biggest of the season. Kick off at the Totally Wicked Stadium is 4.30pm.

Elsewhere, Catalans Dragons have confirmed that their home tie against Huddersfield Giants at Stade Gilbert Brutus will take place on Saturday 13, with a 7pm kick off (local time), and Castleford Tigers will play Wigan Warriors on Sunday 14 at 3pm.

Betfred Challenge Cup Quarter-final ties

Hull KR v Leigh Leopards – Saturday 13 April, 5pm (BBC2)

Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants – Saturday 13 April, 7pm

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors – Sunday 14 April, 3pm

St Helens v Warrington Wolves – Sunday 14 April, 4.30pm (BBC2)

The draw for the semi-finals of will take place at half-time during the St Helens versus Warrington Wolves match. Semi-finals will be played on the weekend of 18/19 May. The BBC will confirm its semi-final coverage ahead of that weekend and

The Men’s 2024 Betfred Challenge Cup Final (KO 3pm) is part of a Finals Day triple-header at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 8 June, alongside the finals of the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup (KO 11.45am) and the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup (KO 5.45pm). Tickets are available online now from only £20 Adults and £10 Under 16s, with family packages also available.

There will be more Rugby League on BBC before the Challenge Cup quarter-finals, with Catalans Dragons featuring in two Betfred Super League matches. This Saturday’s (30 March) match against Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium will be streamed on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and via the BBC Sport website and app (KO 3pm), as will St Helens’ visit to Perpignan one week later (Saturday 6 April, KO 8.05pm BST/9.05pm CET).

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.