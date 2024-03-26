Leeds Rhinos starlet set for big Super League future

LEEDS RHINOS look to have the next cab off their ranks in the shape of centre/winger Ned McCormack.

McCormack, who is just 19 years of age, has a background in both rugby league and union having progressed with the North Leeds Leopards in the 13-man code before switching to the 15-man game where he became an England under-18s international.

Returning to league with the Rhinos during last year, big things are expected of Ned and his brother Fergus – and Leeds head coach Rohan Smith waxed lyrical about the teenager.

“Ned is a great young kid, he hasn’t really played regular rugby league for more than a year. He is a fast learner, a good athlete and a terrific young kid,” Smith said.

“With all those young guys, we will endeavour to pick them if the time is right. Max Simpson is not too far away and we have got high hopes for other young guys in our program too.

“I see him as a centre at this point, he hasn’t played a lot of rugby league so instead of bouncing him around positions, we put him in the centre.

“He is good with the ball in his hands, he is starting to take shape as a centre. We have got high hopes for him but we won’t be rushing anything there.”

