Hull FC prop departs Super League club with immediate effect

HULL FC have confirmed that Damel Diakhate has been released from the remainder of his contract.

The 22-year-old prop departs the club with immediate effect to take up a playing opportunity closer to home and his family in France.

FC released the statement: “The club would like to thank Damel for his efforts, and wish him the very best for his future within Rugby League and beyond.”

Diakhate had four years of experience in the French Elite One Championship and made the permanent move to East Yorkshire having impressed during his short spell with the Airlie Birds last year.

He signed a one-year deal at the club with the club holding the option of another year.

Having made the move from Villeneuve to Albi ahead of the 2022/23 season, Diakhate made 15 appearances across the campaign for Albi, helping the side on their way to the play-off semi-finals in May, before making the move across the channel having caught the eye of the Black and Whites.

