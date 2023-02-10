BBC to make history with Challenge Cup Second Round live tie

BBC Sport will travel to the extremities of the Betfred Challenge Cup for their unique live coverage of the first two rounds of the competition in 2023.

Edinburgh Eagles’s home tie against the Saddleworth Rangers has already been confirmed as the first round tie to be shown on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online this Saturday (11 February), with a 1.15pm kick-off.

Two weeks later, and almost 600 miles to the south-west, the second round tie selected for coverage is the debut in the competition for Cornwall RLFC, a semi-professional club who are preparing for their second season in Betfred League One.

They have been drawn at home to Rochdale Mayfield, who have also been given a bye to the second round as one of the elite community teams in the Impact Performance National Conference League.

That game will be played on Saturday 25 February at the Memorial Ground in Penryn, with a 1pm kick-off – with coverage again on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online.

John Beach, the General Manager of Cornwall RLFC, said: “We are thrilled that our debut in the Challenge Cup will be shown live on BBC Sport.

“We travelled across to Wembley when the draws for the first two rounds were made last month, because it is such a significant step for our club to enter the sport’s most historic competition.

“For our club to receive national broadcast exposure will be a huge lift in terms of profile and awareness as we prepare for our second season – and it will also provide deserved recognition for Rochdale Mayfield who will be making such a long trip down for the match.”

The Edinburgh-Saddleworth tie is one of 18 in the First Round this weekend – with a second match, the Wigan derby between St Patricks and Ince Rose Bridge, being streamed by TheSportsman.com later on Saturday afternoon (3pm).

The Second Round sees the 10 Betfred League One teams enter the competition, as well as 10 from the Premier Division of the Impact Performance National Conference League.

The Betfred Championship clubs enter the competition at the Third Round stage, and will need to win three matches to join the Betfred Super League clubs in the last 16 – with the Final returning to Wembley on August 12, and for the first time preceded by the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Final.

Betfred Challenge Cup

First Round

Saturday

Fryston Warriors v Thornhill Trojans

Featherstone Lions v GB Police

Skirlaugh v Wests Warriors

Hull Dockers v Rhondda Outlaws

London Chargers v North Herts Crusaders

Doncaster Toll Bar v RAF

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Dublin City Exiles

Brentwood Eels v Bedford Tigers

Stanningley v Milford

Royal Navy v Barrow Island

West Bowling v Waterhead

Westgate Common v Crosfields

British Army v Ashton Bears

Edinburgh Eagles v Saddleworth Rangers

Wigan St Patricks v Ince Rose Bridge

Distington v Orrell St James

Sunday

Heworth v Oulton Raiders

Jarrow Vikings v Myton Warriors

Second Round – ties to be played February 24-26

Jarrow or Myton v Leigh Miners Rangers

Skirlaugh or Wests v Chargers or North Herts

Hull Dockers or Rhondda v Midlands Hurricanes

Army or Ashton v Dewsbury Rams

Fryston or Thornhill v Stanningley or Milford

Workington Town v Wigan St Patricks or Ince Rose Bridge

Rochdale Hornets v London Skolars

Distington or Orrell v Hammersmith or Dublin

Cornwall v Rochdale Mayfield

Hunslet v Heworth or Oulton

Siddal v West Hull

Brentwood or Bedford v Wath Brow

North Wales Crusaders v Navy or Barrow Island

Toll Bar or RAF v York Acorn

Lock Lane v West Bowling or Waterhead

Featherstone Lions or GB Police v Westgate or Crosfields

Hunslet ARLFC v Pilkingtons Recs

Doncaster v Oldham

Edinburgh or Saddleworth v Thatto Heath Crusaders