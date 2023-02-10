Cade Cust’s decision to move to Wigan Warriors, his contract clause and future at the Super League club through the eyes of his agent

WIGAN WARRIORS went into the 2022 Super League season with a new man at the helm and a number of key new players.

With head coach Matt Peet taking his first head coaching role, the likes of Cade Cust, Patrick Mago and Kaide Ellis were brought in.

One of those impressed in particular last season with Cust striking up a brilliant partnership with Harry Smith to lead Wigan to a Challenge Cup Final victory.

The Australian’s agent, Chris Orr, has revealed just why Cust made the move and just how much he is enjoying his time at the DW Stadium and why the playmaker “could stay there forever.”

“He’s got an option (of another year after 2023) but Cade is loving his time at Wigan,” Orr told League Express.

“It was a player at a sort of junction as he was caught behind the Queensland and Australia halfback Daly Cherry-Evans.

“His path was blocked, and I thought he was losing the desire because playing five minutes off the bench or reserve grade or ten minutes here and there wasn’t good enough.

“He needed to play consistent football in an environment that was conducive to keep him on his development path.

“We contacted Wigan and they loved the idea. He is really, really come along over there. He is enjoying his environment, the teammates and culture of the club.

“Who knows he could stay there forever.”

Cust is out of contract at the end of the 2023 Super League season and there has been interest, according to Orr, but the initial deal was something which the agent was pleased to sign.

“There is interest as we speak and we had a clause in his contract which meant he couldn’t leave in the first year, but he’s got an option to stay.

“Wigan were in need of a halfback and some consistency around that position so I was happy to sign off on that deal.

“He’s thriving and we’re both very happy.”