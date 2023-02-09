Super League forward retires aged 28 following serious neck injury

IT’S always sad news when a rugby league player has to retire due to injury.

For former Super League and Championship prop forward Tom Garratt that fear became a reality yesterday when he decided to hang up his boots following a serious neck injury.

The ex-Hull KR prop had enjoyed a stellar start to the 2022 season, registering six appearances before enduring a concussion injury in April and then subsequent complications kept him out for the rest of the year.

In August, Rovers released this statement confirming Garratt had been released by mutual agreement:

“Hull KR can confirm Tom Garratt has been released from the remainder of his contract by mutual agreement,” the club statement read.

“Tom leaves with the best wishes of everyone at the club.”

Now, in a sad turn of events, the 28-year-old has been forced to retire with Garratt confirming so on social media.

The prop stated: :After a lot of consideration, I have decided to retire from rugby. Even though I have improved a hell of a lot and I had the opportunity to carry on, any serious training seems to irritate the neck injury. I don’t want to find out what happens if I re-injure myself and I certainly don’t want to put my family through it.

“I’ve found out the hard way that we have nothing without our health and my health affects more people than just me.

“I’ve been a Siddal boy, a Siddal man, an Axeman, a Ram and a Robin. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who played a part. None more so than my mum, my dad my partner and my family. It’s been a hell of a ride.

“Off to see what these dad bods are like.

“See you around.

Garratt made his name for the Dewsbury Rams in the Championship, playing 50 games over three seasons before earning a move to Craven Park ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

Everyone from League Express sends their best wishes to Tom in his retirement.