BBC to show every minute of every game from 2021 World Cup

The BBC will show every game of next year’s 2021 World Cup.

Tournament organisers confirmed the broadcaster will show every minute of all three events being staged next year, with games to be shown on BBC One, BBC Two and via the red button, and online.

The worldwide broadcasters of the tournament will be revealed in the coming months, with RLWC and International Rugby League joining forces to work on the sale of global broadcasting rights. The same pair will also be responsible for the broadcast production of matches.

Jon Dutton, Chief Executive RLWC2021, said: “The content needs of fans are changing radically and becoming more fragmented, and we want to stay ahead of the curve and meet these rapidly evolving demands.

“Our partnership with the IRL allows us to both execute a world-class broadcast production and rights strategy, which will be at the centre of our fan engagement approach and will provide an additional revenue stream for all parties.”

Nigel Wood, the IRL Chief Executive added: “The opportunity to work collaboratively on the broadcast production is a very sensible commercial arrangement. It puts the whole presentation of the tournament in the hands of the organisers.

“Together with the tournament’s domestic broadcast partner the BBC, we can deliver a great experience for viewers of the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments. It also allows the tournament to make a range of content available to broadcasters of every kind around the world.”