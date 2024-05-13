BBC viewing figures revealed for Leigh Leopards’ win over Salford Red Devils

THE BBC viewing figures have been revealed for Leigh Leopards’ win over Salford Red Devils on Friday evening.

The Leopards put Salford to the sword in an emphatic 40-12 drubbing in front of the BBC Three cameras.

Of course, some criticism was levelled around the rugby league fraternity that a number of people didn’t realise that the fixture was actually being broadcast live on anywhere except Sky Sports.

And it seems as though the viewing figures have represented that view, with Rugby League on TV revealing that the fixture had an average of just 55,000 viewers and a peak of merely 63,000.

That equated to a 0.5% audience share which is half the audience of that tuned in to watch Catalans Dragons’ home tie against St Helens last month.

