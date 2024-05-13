Why Tommy Makinson and Liam Horne will be free for St Helens and Castleford Tigers in next round of Super League despite bans

ST HELENS and Castleford Tigers fans will have been waiting intently for the Disciplinary Match Review Panel to release its findings following the weekend round of Super League.

Both Tommy Makinson and Liam Horne were sent off for Saints and the Tigers respectively in Saints’ 60-4 thrashing of Castleford on Friday night.

However, both men have only incurred one-match penalty notices after being charged with Grade C Head Contact (Makinson) and Grade C Dangerous Throw (Horne).

With Castleford’s reserves going up against Saints’ reserves on Sunday afternoon at The Jungle, both Makinson and Horne will be able to use that fixture to count towards their one-match suspension.

That will then see both players available for selection for Super League Round 12 the following week as Saints go up against Leeds Rhinos on Friday 24 May and Castleford take on Hull FC at The Jungle on the same day.

This loophole has, of course, been used by many Super League teams in the past to ensure their best players are available for crunch top flight matches.

