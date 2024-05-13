Hull FC prop referred for ‘further investigation’ following verbal abuse allegation

HULL FC prop Herman Ese’ese has been referred for ‘further investigation’ following an allegation of verbal abuse during his side’s 34-18 loss to London Broncos yesterday afternoon.

The former Gold Coast Titans prop was placed on report by referee Chris Kendall during the fixture, but, whilst a ban has not been forthcoming from the Disciplinary Match Review Panel, it is not the end of the matter.

The procedure now is that the RFL will write to London asking for any further evidence because, at the moment, there is insufficient evidence to charge Ese’ese.

If the Broncos provide any evidence, the governing body would then go back to Hull and player for their account.

That would then be considered again by the Match Review Panel next Monday, as it remains an on-field matter – the Panel would then decide whether or not to refer to an Operational Rules Tribunal next Tuesday.

