Beaumont pledges to act in the interests of the game

Super League officials have remained tight lipped surrounding the ongoing reports surrounding private equity, following League Express’ revelation in last week’s issue that a deal was off the table.

The article also revealed that a £750,000 consultancy fee would need to be paid, despite Super League directors apparently turning down an offer from venture capital organisation Novalpina.

Since last week there has been no formal statement from Super League about where the search for financial investment in the competition goes from here.

League Express understands that St Helens and Leeds were joined by Huddersfield, Leigh and Warrington in rejecting Novalpina’s offer.

If the offer were to be accepted it would have required the consent of all the twelve member clubs of Super League (Europe).

And, given the long term opposition of St Helens Chairman Eamonn McManus and Leeds CEO Gary Hetherington, the likelihood of that happening had always seemed small.

The newest shareholder in SLE is Leigh Centurions, who were given a share in the organisation on being promoted to Super League in November.

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont remains coy on the matter but insists that he was putting the interests of the game first when considering the private equity offer.

“There’s two reasons why I wouldn’t be responding,” he told League Express.

“First, what was reported in one particular article online in the week (not Totalrl.com) was factually incorrect and secondly, because it would be inappropriate to do so until there is an official release from Super League, which I understand will be made in the short term.

“However, what I will say is that irrespective of anything, while as a director of a business you are duty bound to act in the best interests of that business, I will always act in the best interests of the whole game, regardless of the effect it has on Derek Beaumont personally or Leigh Centurions, as the constitution of clubs representing Super League isn’t what’s important. I’ll speak my mind at the appropriate time.”

