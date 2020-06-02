Ben Barba ‘would love’ St Helens return

Ben Barba has revealed he would love to return to St Helens if the opportunity presented itself.

Barba is currently out of the game after a string of off-field incidents that saw his contract ripped up by North Queensland Cowboys and banned from the NRL.

In February 2019 he was involved in an incident with partner Ainslie Currie in a casino and then another with his brother-in-law at a pub weeks later.

It was a dramatic fall from grace for Barba, now 30, having won Super League’s Man Of Steel months earlier.

Barba hopes he will eventually be able to return and revealed he almost started playing again last year, while Leigh owner Derek Beaumont has previously admitted he made a move for the fullback.

However, he hopes to return to a field somewhere soon, and admits he would love that to be with St Helens if the opportunity came up.

“There’s still a stop on that (playing in Super League),” he told the T.I Talks Footy Show.

“I was almost back to playing this year. I was banned from the NRL but not the local league, in the QRL.

“I was close to being able to get registered and play again, but I got into a bit of trouble and it stopped me again.

“I’ve messed up my chances again until I appear in court again. If the opportunity comes next year and I’ve got my head straight and keep myself out of trouble, hopefully I’ll be allowed to play again.

“I would come back to St Helens, if I was allowed. If I ever got the chance and my body was in decent shape, I would love to.”