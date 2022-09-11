Ben Currie vows better times for Warrington Wolves ahead of testimonial year

Ben Currie says there is still “no place I’d rather be” rather than Warrington Wolves after his service to the club was rewarded with a testimonial.

The 28-year-old England international has been granted a testimonial year by the RFL for 2023.

After coming through Warrington’s Academy, Currie made his first-team debut in 2012 and has gone on to make 229 appearances across eleven seasons to date.

He helped the Wolves win the League Leaders’ Shield in 2016 and the Challenge Cup in 2019, while on the international stage he started in the 2017 World Cup final in one of his seven caps for England, having previously represented Ireland.

The past year has seen Warrington struggle under head coach Daryl Powell, recording their lowest finish of the Super League era in eleventh place.

But Currie is confident things will be brighter when he celebrates his testimonial year.

“I debuted for the first team in 2012 but have been here a lot longer. When I signed an Academy contract with the club all those years ago, I could only have dreamt of the opportunities in the sport that I’ve had,” he said.

“The club has treated me well over the years and there’s no place I’d rather be.

“It’s always an honour to play for this club and hopefully 2023 will be a successful year.

“My main focus will still be on my rugby but I’ll have a lot going on behind the scenes with events which I’m really excited for fans and sponsors to be a part of.”

Currie has chosen four charities to support for his testimonial year: The Down’s Syndrome Association, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Alzheimer’s Society and Cancer Research UK.

A testimonial match is set to be held ahead of next season with further events announced in due course.

Warrington CEO Karl Fitzpatrick said: “I’d like to congratulate Ben on being granted a testimonial year by the RFL.

“Ben has experienced the highs and lows of Rugby League in his eleven years here and has given incredible service to the club since coming through the ranks.

“I know he’s a popular figure amongst supporters and the playing group so I’ve no doubt it will be a successful twelve months for him on and off the field.”

