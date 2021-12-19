Best is ‘yet to come’ from St Helens star Morgan Knowles

St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus says that the best is still yet to come from Morgan Knowles, who signed a new four-year deal with the club last week.

The loose-forward has featured in the Super League Dream Team in each of the past three seasons, while helping his side win the title every time.

Knowles, 25, consolidated his status as one of the best in his position on either side of the world last season as Saints won a league-and-cup double, and he also made his England bow after switching allegiance from Wales.

McManus believes that in signing a new deal to remain at the Totally Wicked Stadium until the end of 2025, Knowles will be at the forefront of the club’s next generation.

“He is already the best loose forward in Super League and has three Grand Finals and one Challenge Cup win to his credit,” said McManus. “But he has his best years, of which there will be many, yet to come.

“Besides his immense contribution to us as a leading player in a pivotal position, he is also going to be a crucial to help lead the evolution of the next generation St Helens team, which aims to continue our success and to uphold our values and history.”

Knowles has spent his whole professional career with Saints to date, having joined as a 16-year-old from Barrow Island, making his first-team debut in 2015.

He admits he had contemplated testing himself in a new environment with a move to the NRL, but ultimately chose to remain at St Helens.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here, the club has been brilliant with me as have all the players and the staff,” said Knowles.

“I am happy here and you can’t really put a price on that. So I am delighted to extend my stay.

“I feel really lucky and privileged to be a part of this team and this group and I want more success moving forward.”

