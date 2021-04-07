Betfred Challenge Cup Round 2 Squad Lists

Here are the squads for the first two matches of this weekend’s Betfred Challenge Cup games.

The weekend begins with Hull KR hosting Castleford Tigers in the first of four all-Super League ties.

The Robins have suffered injury blows to Korbin Sims (concussion), Elliot Minchella (ACL) and Matty Storton (head), with all three players left out, to be replaced by Will Dagger and Jimmy Keinhorst, with coach Tony Smith only having named 20 players.

The Tigers welcome back halfback Gareth O’Brien into their squad, with Lewis Peachey making way.

York City Knights will be missing Danny Kirmond, Chris Clarkson, Jack Teanby and Jordan Baldwinson, as well as stand-off Riley Dean, who is recalled by his parent club Warrington Wolves.

York coach James Ford brings back Marcus Stock and Perry Whiteley, while also adding three youngsters in A J Towse, Myles Harrison and Toby Warren.

The Wigan 21-man squad is unchanged from the squad that coach Adrian Lam selected for their Super League Round 2 encounter against Wakefield Trinity.

(To be continued)

Hull Kingston Rovers v Castleford Tigers, Friday, 6.00pm

Rovers: 1 Adam Quinlan, 2 Ben Crooks, 3 Greg Minikin, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5 Ryan Hall, 7 Jordan Abdull, 8 Albert Vete, 9 Matt Parcell, 12 Kane Linnett, 13 Dean Hadley, 14 Jez Litten, 15 George Lawler, 16 George King, 19 Will Dagger, 20 Mikey Lewis, 23 Ethan Ryan, 25 Rowan Milnes, 27 Luis Johnson, 28 Muizz Mustapha, 33 Jimmy Keinhorst

Outs: Korbin Sims, Elliot Minchella, Matty Storton

Ins: Will Dagger, Jimmy Keinhorst

Tigers: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Derrell Olpherts, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 4 Michael Shenton, 6 Jake Trueman, 7 Danny Richardson, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Paul McShane, 10 Grant Millington, 11 Oliver Holmes, 12 Cheyse Blair, 13 Adam Milner, 14 Nathan Massey, 15 George Griffin, 16 Gareth O’Brien, 19 Tyla Hepi, 21 Jesse Sene-Lefao, 22 Daniel Smith, 23 Greg Eden, 25 Jordan Turner, 26 Lewis Bienek,

Outs: Lewis Peachey

Ins: Gareth O’Brien

York City Knights v Wigan Warriors, Friday, 7.45pm

City Knights: 1 Matty Marsh, 3 Liam Salter, 4 Ryan Atkins, 5 Kieran Dixon, 6 Brendan O’Hagan, 8 Ronan Dixon, 9 Will Jubb, 12 Sam Scott, 13 Adam Cuthbertson, 16 Marcus Stock, 19 James Green, 20 Tim Spears, 21 Joe Porter, 22 Perry Whiteley, 23 Ben Jones-Bishop, 24 Dan Barcoe, 25 AJ Towse, 26 Myles Harrison, 27 Toby Warren, 28 Danny Washbrook.

Outs: Danny Kirmond, Chris Clarkson, Jack Teanby, Jordan Baldwinson, Riley Dean

In: Marcus Stock, Perry Whiteley, A J Towse, Myles Harrison, Toby Warren

Warriors: 3 Zak Hardaker, 7 Thomas Leuluai, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Sam Powell, 10 Joe Bullock, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 John Bateman, 14 Oliver Partington, 15 Morgan Smithies, 17 Tony Clubb, 19 Liam Byrne, 20 Harry Smith, 21 Ethan Havard, 22 Jake Bibby, 23 Mitch Clark, 25 Joe Shorrocks, 28 Sam Halsall, 29 James McDonnell, 30 Umyla Hanley, 31 Jackson Hastings

Outs: None

Ins: None