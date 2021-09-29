Betfred Championship and League 1 Award Winners Revealed

This season’s Betfred Championship and League 1 award winners have been revealed by the RFL.

Featherstone Rovers fullback or winger Craig Hall (above) is the Championship Player of the Year, beating Toulouse captain Johnathon Ford, Batley’s Tom Gilmore and his Featherstone team-mate James Harrison.

Batley Bulldogs coach Craig Lingard (above) is the Championship Coach of the Year, beating fellow nominees Simon Grix of Halifax Panthers and Gary Charlton of Whitehaven.

Oldham prop Tyler Dupree (above) is the Championship Young Player of the Year, beating Bradford Bulls forward Ebon Scurr and Luis Roberts of Swinton Lions. For that award contenders had to have been 21 or under on January 1, 2021.

Winger Rob Massam of North Wales Crusaders is the League 1 Player of the Year, ahead of fellow nominees Jamie Doran of Workington Town and Barrow stars Jamie Dallimore and Tee Ritson.

The Crusaders coach Anthony Murray (pictured above, with Rob Massam) makes it a double celebration for the North Wales club, earning the League 1 Coach of the Year award, ahead of Coventry’s Richard Squires and Workington’s Chris Thorman.

The League 1 Young Player of the Year is Keighley Cougars’ Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, pictured above with his father Quentin, also of the Cougars. Brad Holroyd of Workington Town and Keighley’s Charlie Graham were the other nominees.

In other awards, York City Knights are the Championship Club of the Year while Barrow Raiders are the League 1 Club of the Year.

And Lachlan Walmsley of Whitehaven has won a special award, the Our League Entertainer of the Year, which was decided by the votes of Our League members from a six-man shortlist.