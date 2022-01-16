Betfred Championship news round-up

BARROW RAIDERS coach Paul Crarey says Brett Carter’s form during a pre-season programme which ends at home to North Wales Crusaders on Sunday holds the key to the Scotland winger having a third spell at his hometown club.

The 38-year-old Barrow Island product was at the Raiders between in 2008 and 2009, and again from 2017 until 2019.

Carter, who has also played for Workington and Whitehaven and featured in the 2013 World Cup, has been training with Barrow.

He featured alongside newly-signed prop Ethan Kelly as the Raiders beat visitors Workington 24-12 in their opening warm-up game.

So too did local amateurs Connor Saunders (Ulverston) and Dan Wright (Barrow Island).

Saunders was one of the three players from the Cumbrian community game who played for absence-hit West Wales Raiders in their 76-0 League 1 defeat at Barrow in September.

Millom product Kelly, 27, made four appearances for Whitehaven and seven for North Wales Crusaders last year.

“Ethan contacted us and asked if he could come in and train with a view to trying to secure a contact, which he has done through his excellent attitude and application,” explained Crarey.

“Brett, a player I have coached in the past, has also done our pre-season, and we’ll make a decision on him after the warm-up matches.”

The Raiders, back in the Championship after a two-year stint in League 1, start their league schedule at home to Sheffield on Sunday week.

Crarey is hoping the Covid-related issues which kept eleven players out of the Workington clash will have eased by then.

“I’m happy with the way the squad is shaping up, and when everyone is available, I think we can be competitive,” he said.

“But you never know what’s coming in terms of players being absent, particularly when you add Covid to the mix, so if we can add a few signings, particularly middles, we will do.”

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS chief executive Martin Vickers says confidence is high that Rovers can make it third time lucky and win promotion this year.

The ambitious club, seeking a top-flight berth for the first time since 1995, have missed out in the last two Million Pound Games.

They were beaten 24-6 by Toronto in Canada in 2019 and 34-12 by Toulouse in France last year (there was no showdown in 2020 due to the pandemic).

Like new Rovers coach Brian McDermott, Vickers was with Toronto when they moved into Super League.

He has been in his Rovers post since March and said: “During the short time I have been at the club, I have been amazed at the excellent progress under (chairman) Mark Campbell’s astute leadership.

“With the squad we have put in place for 2022 and under the management of Brian McDermott, we strongly believe we can go one better than the last two Grand Final attempts.

“We were bitterly disappointed after such an impressive season last year to come up short in Toulouse.

“We pride ourselves as a club on continuously learning from these experiences and with the team we have in place for 2022, we believe we have the strength and depth to make it third time lucky.

“Supporters have been backing the club in record-breaking numbers with us hitting the 1,000 members mark, recording our best-ever Christmas shirt sales and commercial sponsorships outstripping pre Covid levels.

“We were also extremely pleased to receive the significant financial support of £2m from Wakefield Council’s Rugby League Resilience Fund, which we will continue to spend wisely on developments that enhance the experience of our club, whether through creating sustainable business developments, enhancing the matchday experience by further investment in infrastructure or through our extensive community grass roots programme.”

Featherstone have a final pre-season run-out at home to neighbours Wakefield on Sunday before their Championship opener at York on Monday, January 31.

LEIGH CENTURIONS coach Adrian Lam says the revived dual-registration partnership with St Helens will help the club challenge for a quick return to Super League.

But as he heads into his tenth week in the job, the former Wigan chief confirmed the club are still looking to add at least five more fresh faces to the squad, one of which could be former Super League winger Kieran Dixon.

The 29-year-old former London Broncos and Hull KR man scored eleven tries and kicked 77 goals in 20 appearances for York last year.

But he wasn’t retained, is seeking a new club, and has been training at Leigh in an attempt to earn a contract.

The Centurions, who have former Wakefield coach Chris Chester working as head of rugby, have retained only five squad members after last season’s relegation from the top flight.

They have so far brought in 13 new players, four of them from Australian sides, as well as landing fullback or winger Tom Nisbet and hooker Aaron Smith on season-long loans from Saints, who have resurrected the link-up with Leigh which existed before dual registration was put on hold because of the pandemic.

As he prepares his new-look side to take on Saints in Alex Walmsley’s testimonial at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday, Lam told League Express: “It’s handy to have the dual-reg agreement.

“But it’s not something you can rely on, because you never know what might happen at St Helens which could affect which players, if any, are available.

“I think we still need at least five additions, but it’s not something we will rush into, and it could be that we do some business after the season has started.”

Leigh open up at home to Whitehaven on Sunday week, and Lam added: “We want to hit the ground running, but whatever the results, the opening rounds won’t define what happens this year.”

LONDON BRONCOS coach Jermaine Coleman has further bolstered his backline options with the signing of Fiji international and former South Sydney Rabbitohs and Melbourne Storm player Siti Moceidreke.

The 27-year-old arrives with extensive experience of playing in the New South Wales Cup for North Sydney Bears, Mount Pritchard Mounties and St George Illawarra Dragons, for whom he made eleven appearances last year, and in the Queensland Cup for Sunshine Coast Falcons.

Moceidreke, primarily a fullback but also able to play in the centres, on the wing or in the halves, also had spell at the Rabbitohs, making a try-scoring NRL appearance in the 20-6 defeat by Sydney Roosters in March 2017, and Melbourne, for whom he figured in the NRL Nines in 2020.

He was part of Fiji’s World Cup squad in 2017, but didn’t feature in the tournament, although he has played eight times for the Bati.

Moceidreke, whose younger brother Laitia is at North Queensland Cowboys, will add to the strike of a backline which will also include fellow new signings Paul Ulberg (from Sunshine Coast Falcons), former London Skolars duo Iliess Macani and Paulos Latu and highly-rated Hull youngster Jude Ferreira, who is on a season-long loan.

The Broncos begin their campaign against Widnes at their new home of the Cherry Red Records Stadium, Wimbledon a week on Sunday.

“This is a big season for London Broncos,” said Coleman, who has recruited younger brother Jy-mel, who played under him at London Skolars, as his assistant.

“We want to build the right foundations so we’re well placed to progress and establish a clear identity at our new home.

“Rugby League is a great sport and we want it to impact the lives of as many people in London as possible.

“The team needs to be successful on the pitch to make that happen. Positive results will get people through the turnstiles and therefore help us fulfil our goals.”

NEWCASTLE THUNDER have brought in teenage duo Matty Nicholson and Alex Sutton on season-long loans from dual-registration partners Wigan.

Backrow Nicholson, 18, played one game, the 36-12 home defeat by Bradford, on loan to Thunder last season, while Sutton is a 19-year-old centre.

Newcastle coach Eamon O’Carroll, who like director of rugby Denis Betts is a former Wigan player, now has 25 squad members.

They include prop Mitch Clark, who has been signed on a one-year deal from the Warriors, who visit Kingston Park for a pre-season game on Sunday.

In addition, halfbacks Jake Shorrocks and Josh Woods and prop Nathan Wilde were all signed from Wigan ahead of last season.

While both Nicholson and Sutton are scheduled to stay for the whole campaign, Wigan do have a recall option.

“Coming back on loan will hopefully give me an opportunity to play a good standard of rugby consistently to keep trying to improve my game,” said Nicholson.

“I was here for one game last season and the boys were good to be around. It was a big step up from playing in the Academy but I enjoyed it and I’m hoping to be able to get more games.”

Sutton explained: “I’ve been introduced to the first team at Wigan this year and have been involved in pre-season, but I’m coming on loan to hopefully gain some experience.”

Wigan head of youth Darrell Goulding predicted: “It will be a really good experience for them getting to play at a high level in the Championship and will help accelerate their development.

“Newcastle have a very good set-up and will make the lads feel welcome. We look forward to watching them progress.”

O’Carroll is looking forward to his team tackling Wigan, where he started his career and spent seven seasons, saying: “They are quality opposition and it’s a good opportunity to look at my players in a match environment.”

WIDNES VIKINGS coach Simon Finnigan says Batley provide the ideal blueprint for part-time teams aiming to mount a Championship challenge.

The former Vikings forward is desperate to mark his second season at the helm by leading his charges to the play-offs.

The Bulldogs managed that feat last year and Finnigan said: “They showed the kind of level we need to get to.

“They recruited well, they were tough – Batley never go away during a game – but they were also easy on the eye, and that’s a great mix.”

Finnigan, who switched from Newcastle 14 months ago after Australian master Tim Sheens unexpectedly exited Widnes, has made eleven new signings as he tries to improve on an eight-placed finish.

Ten of them played in the second tier last year, the exception being winger Brad Holroyd, who scored 18 tries to help Workington win promotion from League 1.

“We identified our targets early and got them in early,” explained Finnigan.

“We wanted to maximise the time we had to work with them, and we’re pleased at the way things have gone, but of course we won’t know for certain until the season starts.”

While Holroyd, whose arrival along with that of Ryan Ince from Oldham helps make up for the loss of Jayden Hatton to Leigh and Deon Cross to Salford, has shirt number 25 in a 26-strong squad, Finnigan has handed shirt number two to 20-year-old Ollie Brookes, who wore 26 last season.

Squad numbers: 1 Jack Owens, 2 Ollie Brookes, 3 Jake Spedding, 4 Steve Tyrer, 5 Ryan Ince, 6 Danny Craven, 7 Matty Smith, 8 Owen Farnworth, 9 Matty Fozard, 10 Shane Grady, 11 Sam Wilde, 12 Adam Lawton, 13 Kenny Baker, 14 Joe Lyons, 15 Aaron Brown, 16 Tyler Dupree, 17 Liam Bent, 18 Matt Fleming, 19 Olly Davies, 20 Lloyd Roby, 21 Dec Gregory, 22 Joe Edge, 23 Will Tilleke, 24 Lewis Hulme, 25 Brad Holroyd, 26 Levy Nzoungou.

YORK CITY KNIGHTS recruit Olly Butterworth, a serving paratrooper who only took up Rugby League after joining the Army in 2018, is eyeing a repeat mission at his new club.

For the multi-talented 24-year-old is aiming to match the quick progress he made in bobsleigh after also being introduced to that sport by the military.

Butterworth joined the Great Britain bobsleigh squad in 2019 and took part in the World Cup, World Championships and Europa Cup.

While he is relatively new to the 13-a-side game, he played rugby union in the development system of leading Welsh provincial side Scarlets as well as for Cardiff Metropolitan University.

Having caught the eye while representing the Army’s Rugby League team, Butterworth was signed by Sheffield on a short-term deal in July and made a try-scoring appearance in the penultimate game of last season, a 34-28 home defeat by Swinton.

He joined York on a one-year contract in October – and crossed twice in his first City Knights outing to help clinch a 46-6 win over Midlands Hurricanes at the LNER Stadium in the club’s opening pre-season clash.

Along with Joe Brown, who bagged ten tries for Bradford last year, and Will Oakes, from Dewsbury, Butterworth is among three new wingers at the club who also have promising teenager AJ Towse on the books.

Butterworth knows he has his work cut out to claim a regular berth, but explained: “I’m going to work hard in training and learn as much as I can, and my aim is to play as well as possible wherever I get a chance and try to earn a jersey.

“It was great to get that first game for York under my belt, and having a taste of playing in front of our fans was really good. Scoring two tries was the icing on the cake.

“I enjoyed the game, and I’m really enjoying being at this club.”

BATLEY BULLDOGS coach Craig Lingard wants his players to enjoy the surroundings when they go into their final pre-season game on Sunday.

Lingard will fine-tune for his side’s first league clash at home to Halifax seven days later by visiting another of their West Yorkshire rivals, Huddersfield.

It’s less than nine miles from the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium to the John Smith’s, but appearances by the Bulldogs there have been relatively rare.

“That seems strange when it’s just down the road, but our paths just haven’t crossed that often in recent times,” said Lingard.

“We played Huddersfield in pre-season two years ago (soon after Lingard’s appointment), but it was at our place.

“I think my players will enjoy going to a different ground, and it’s a great opportunity to test themselves against Super League opposition.

“It will also enable me to see how they react to situations they might not usually find themselves in.”

Lingard has confirmed Batley will go it alone rather than have a dual-registration partnership this year.

BRADFORD BULLS coach John Kear would be confident about calling on Billy Jowitt over the opening stages of the season.

The 20-year-old featured four times in 2021, when the Bulls were hit by a series of fitness problems for their more established halfbacks.

Bradford handed him a two-year contract extension on the back of his encouraging displays.

Now Jowitt, who can also play fullback or hooker, could partner Dec Patton, who has been signed from Salford, after Jordan Lilley sustained a knee injury.

The ex-Leeds man is likely to miss at least the opening month of the campaign after tearing a ligament.

Bradford open their season with a trip to Dewsbury on Sunday week.

Kear, whose side have a home warm-up game against Leeds on Sunday, said: “Billy is another twelve months down the track.

“When we played Batley the other week I thought he did well. He seemed relaxed and happy to play his part within the team.”

Kear could potentially call on Bradford’s dual-registration agreement with Hull or their link with Leeds.

HALIFAX PANTHERS coach Simon Grix says it’s a safety-first policy with Matty Gee as his secondrow signing works his way back to full fitness following shoulder surgery.

Grix hasn’t ruled the former Leigh man out of the season-opening derby at Batley on Sunday week.

But the 27-year-old, who played 14 times for the Centurions in Super League last season, eleven for Hull KR in 2020 and 22 for London Broncos in 2019, won’t make the Panthers’ final pre-season run-out at Salford, where he began his career, on Friday.

Gee made two Super League appearances for the Red Devils before dropping a level with his 2017 move to London, for whom he played in the 2018 Million Pound Game win in Toronto.

“He’s not a million miles off, but we won’t rush him,” explained Grix, who has other new pack members in prop Titus Gwaze (from London Broncos) utility forward Brad Knowles (Sheffield) and hooker Kyle Wood (Wakefield).

Ben Kavanagh and Matt Garside have this year’s eleven and twelve shirts.

SHEFFIELD EAGLES coach Mark Aston likes the way Blake Broadbent is shaping up ahead of the new season.

The prop who turned 23 in December is going into his fifth year on the Eagles first-team scene after coming through their development system.

Having just made his Sheffield debut, Broadbent had a beneficial 14-game dual-registration stint at Hemel Stags, who had a training base in the South Yorkshire city, in 2018.

The season after that, his 23 appearances included the 1895 Cup final victory over Widnes.

By becoming a Wembley winner with the Eagles, Broadbent followed in the footsteps of his father Paul.

The former Great Britain prop and Aston were teammates in the Sheffield side who memorably beat Wigan 17-8 in the 1998 Challenge Cup final.

“I have been really impressed with Blake. He’s getting better every year and has had a stellar pre-season,” said Aston.

Sheffield open their league campaign with a visit to Barrow on Sunday week.

Aston’s side are aiming to improve on a disappointing final position of twelfth in 2021.

WHITEHAVEN utility back Will Evans says he and fellow Australian recruits Alex Bishop and Josh Martin are working hard to ensure they make up for lost time and hit the ground running when the league season starts.

The Cumbrian club are aiming to build on last year’s play-off appearance, and Evans, a former Brisbane Broncos and Gold Coast Titans junior who spent last season at Queensland Cup side Burleigh Bears, is looking forward to his new challenge.

“It’s good to get over here just in time for the fun part of pre-season,” quipped the ex-Queensland Under 16s captain.

“The rest of the boys have been hard at it, and they have a good bond because of that, but they’ve really welcomed us and helped us make the transition.

“We’ve all spoken to people about what we might expect from the competition, and we’re keen to get going.”

Halfback or hooker Bishop has joined from Gold Coast RL side Runaway Bay Seagulls and utility back Martin from Thirroul Butchers, of the Illawarra competition.

WORKINGTON TOWN are running the rule over a trio of local amateurs as they continue the countdown to the new campaign.

Coach Chris Thorman has so far made seven signings in the wake of promotion from League 1.

He played six of them – backs Oscar Thomas, Alex Clegg, Ciaran Walker and Malik Steele, and forwards Evan Simons and John Hutchings, in his side’s opening pre-season game at Barrow, who won 24-12 (centre Curtis Teare didn’t feature).

Thorman also fielded three trialists, Cockermouth Titans captain Regan Tinnion and forwards Luke Broster, of Ellenborough Rangers and at one time the Newcastle Thunder Academy, and JJ Key, who plays rugby union for Penrith and was a Newcastle Falcons youth player.

Halfback Tinnion’s brother Conor captains Workington Football Club in the Northern Premier League.

“I thought the trialists all contributed to the group and there might be one or two contracts to dish out,” said Thorman. “We will see how things go.

“You don’t know what to expect from your first hit-out, but I was fairly happy overall.”

DEWSBURY RAMS prop Jimmy Beckett is desperate to be a regular this season.

The 22-year-old is one of three players to switch from Featherstone, with fellow forward Dale Ferguson and halfback Jake Sweeting also making the move across West Yorkshire.

Beckett, who started out at community club Featherstone Lions before moving to Rovers in time for the 2019 season, proved popular when on loan to Dewsbury last year, when he featured twelve times.

He has also been farmed out to Oldham, for whom he played in the 2019 promotion play-off final win over Newcastle, and Keighley, but managed only five games for Featherstone in his three seasons there.

“My aim for the season is to be a starting prop week in, week out, and to really establish myself as a Championship player,” he said.

Dewsbury finished tenth in 2021, and Beckett added: “We’ve shown we can perform better than that position suggests, especially with three big wins at the end of the season, so we hope to build on them.”

Dewsbury host Hull KR on Friday.

