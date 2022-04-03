Betfred Championship news round-up

BARROW RAIDERS skipper Jarrad Stack believes a spirited showing against Super League Huddersfield in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup should provide inspiration and confidence for the rest of the campaign.

It’s been a bright start to the season for last year’s League One champions, who went into their Championship round seven game at home to Batley on the back of four wins and a draw in that competition and having taken Salford fullback Morgan Escaré on a two-week loan.

Barrow visit Bradford on Sunday for a rearranged round-four match (it was postponed as a result of the February storms) before a trip to Featherstone on Good Friday, April 15.

The 30-16 loss to Huddersfield in front of 3,135 was the Raiders’ first of the season and their first at home since August 2019, when Bradford won 46-22 to push the Cumbrians closer to relegation to the third tier.

And Australian secondrow Stack, in his sixth year at Barrow following eight at Workington and contracted until the end of 2023, by which time he will be 35, said: “Home form is important and we feel comfortable on our own patch.

“I think there’s a belief that we can beat every team in this league, away as well.

“Teams like Featherstone and Leigh, they’re going to be hard to play against, but if everyone has that belief, it’s only going to be a positive for us.

“But there are no easy games in the Championship, so we can’t take anything for granted.”

Former Australian Schoolboys player Stack, who originally came to Cumbria after playing for Norths Devils in the Queensland Cup, enjoyed the atmosphere generated during the Huddersfield tie.

“I honestly think that we’ve got the best fanbase in the Championship. They’re unbelievable,” he added.

“And this year has been one of the best for our team camaraderie too. Everyone buzzes off the crowd and each other.”

+++++

BATLEY BULLDOGS coach Craig Lingard is optimistic over Nyle Flynn but in a dilemma about Dale Morton as he continues to tackle injury issues at the club.

Former Hunslet and Dewsbury forward Flynn, whose father Adrian was a Batley fans’ favourite, has been sidelined by a knee injury since the end of last season, when he featured 19 times and helped the Bulldogs reach the play-off semi-finals.

But the 24-year-old is now stepping up his rehabilitation work, and Lingard explained: “He’s been able to do some non-contact work and is due back in full training soon.”

Morton, the former Wakefield and Dewsbury back who made 21 appearances last year, has been hampered by a foot problem which will need surgery.

He last played at home to York in mid-February and Lingard added: “It’s tendon issue, and while an operation is needed, were not sure when it will be, so it’s a case of trying to manage the problem at the moment.

“There’s a chance he could play if necessary, but that might create a situation of one match in, a couple out, and we are considering the best course of action.”

Lingard’s options for last month’s home Championship round-six clash with Featherstone were severely limited, making the 20-20 outcome all the more impressive, and both centre Josh Hodson and hooker Ben Kaye took knocks during the match.

But the blank weekend ahead of the round-seven trip to Barrow helped, with Lingard pointing out: “It came at a good time all round, because the lads had a chance to rest up and recharge the batteries.”

Lingard fielded 32-year-old hooker Luke Blake, who is back at Batley after a five-year absence from the game, against Featherstone, and said: “He brings enthusiasm and competitiveness, I was really pleased with him.”

Batley’s next game is at home to Dewsbury on Good Friday, April 15 (6.30pm).

+++++

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS chief executive Martin Vickers says the signing of Mark Kheirallah underlines the club’s Super League credentials.

The Sydney-born France international fullback who has this year’s World Cup in his sights after featuring in all three of Les Tricolores’ matches during the 2017 tournament has joined the club after parting company with Toulouse.

The former Sydney Roosters player has joined a Featherstone squad already including highly-rated fullback Brandon Pickersgill, signed from Bradford ahead of this season, and halfbacks Dane Chisholm, Morgan Smith (brought in from York), Tom Holmes, who has been on loan at Sheffield, and Australian duo Ryley Jacks (ex-Melbourne Storm) and Bayley Gill (Mackay Cutters).

Fans are waiting to see how coach Brian McDermott will utilise the versatility of Kheirallah, who joined Toulouse in 2012 and kicked seven goals in their promotion-clinching 34-12 win over Rovers in last year’s Million Pound Game.

The 32-year-old was expected to be a key member of Sylvain Houles’ squad for this season’s Super League campaign, but after a fall-out with Toulouse which became public on the eve of the new season, will now be aiming to help Featherstone follow in the footsteps of his former club.

Rovers responded to their MPG defeat by installing McDermott as James Webster’s replacement amid a busy player recruitment drive.

And Vickers said: “When we knew a player of Mark’s ability was on the market, we moved very quickly to secure his signature.

“We believe he will bring another dimension to our already-strong squad and look forward to him joining up.”

Featherstone went into their Championship game at home to Sheffield as league leaders and having given a good account of themselves in their 27-14 Challenge Cup sixth-round defeat by Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

“That game showed how close we are getting to the elite teams. We have to leave no stone unturned in reaching that level,” added Vickers.

+++++

HALIFAX PANTHERS halfback Joe Keyes reckons his side’s second win of the season was a long time coming.

Simon Grix’s men snapped a four-game losing sequence in league and Challenge Cup when they beat Workington Town 42-6 at Derwent Park in a Championship round-four game rearranged from five weeks earlier, when it was one of three second-tier fixtures postponed amid the February storms.

Halifax’s previous win was 28-0 against London Broncos at The Shay in round two of the league, and Ireland international Keyes, a close-season acquisition from Hull KR, said: “It was good to be back in the winners’ circle.

“We’ve had a tough start results-wise, things haven’t gone our way. But we’ve been building and producing better performances, and there were positives to take from the games against Featherstone and Leigh which came before the win at Workington.

“I thought we produced a really tough display up there, and while we fell off a little in the second half, there was loads to take out of it overall.

“We produced some really good attacking stuff and could have had a couple more tries by being more clinical, and we defended well when necessary.

“That win had definitely been coming, the shape had been there.”

Ex-London Broncos and Bradford man Keyes was among Halifax’s seven different try-scorers (the 26-year-old kicked each conversion), and he added: “It was good to get over myself, and pleasing we moved them about a bit and put a few points on. The performance gave us something to build on.”

Coach Grix was pleased with the performances of winger Ben Tibbs, another of the try-scorers, and Louis Jouffret, who partnered Keyes in the halves.

“Tibbsy came in and did well, while Louis challenged them when he ran the ball,” he explained.

Having hosted Whitehaven, Halifax next play at neighbours Bradford on Good Friday, April 15 (7pm).

+++++

SHEFFIELD EAGLES will complete a trio of successive games at Featherstone’s Millennium Stadium on Saturday aiming to keep their hopes of a second 1895 Cup final appearance intact.

Having been drawn at home to Whitehaven in a play-off to visit Leigh in the semi-finals on Sunday, May 8, but with their new Olympic Legacy Park home still being completed, the competition’s inaugural winners in 2019 will take the tie to Featherstone (2pm).

Sheffield played Hull there in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup before facing Brian McDermott’s Rovers in the seventh round of Championship fixtures.

The Eagles, whose postponed fourth-round league game at Batley has yet to be rearranged, will play their home match against London Broncos on Saturday week, April 16 at the Eco-Power (formerly Keepmoat) Stadium, Doncaster.

It will start at 3pm and be part of a double-header alongside Doncaster’s League One clash with Cornwall (1pm).

Sheffield’s home meeting with Newcastle on Friday, April 22 will also take place at Featherstone.

The first match at the OLP is against Widnes in front of the Premier Sports cameras on Monday, May 23.

Coach Mark Aston handed secondrow Will Wallis a senior debut from the bench in the 58-12 Challenge Cup defeat by Hull, where the 20-year-old came through the Academy before joining Sheffield in December.

“He’ll certainly remember facing his home-city club, and he didn’t do his chances of further games any harm,” said Aston.

“He’s a big boy with so much potential. He is strong and direct with his running and a player we enjoy working with.”

Wallis said: “It was great to get off the mark. I’ve been working hard and we’ve had a few injuries, which gave me my chance.

“The tie had been on my mind since the draw. I spoke to the coach about it, and I was doing all I could in training.”

+++++

WHITEHAVEN have signed teenage Huddersfield hooker George Roby on loan after losing Australian Alex Bishop – in all probability for the season.

Bishop, a 28-year-old close-season signing from Gold Coast RL side Runaway Bay Seagulls who previously played for clubs in the Queensland Cup, needs surgery on a knee injury sustained late in the Challenge Cup sixth-round defeat by St Helens.

With long-serving James Newton also out long-term with a knee issue, coach Jonty Gorley was left with Scotland international Callum Phillips as his only specialist hooker.

Former Warrington player Roby, 19, who is fresh from signing a Huddersfield contract extension to the end of 2023, has joined the Cumbrian club for an initial two weeks, covering their 1895 Cup play-off game against Sheffield, which will take place at Featherstone on Saturday.

The winners head to Leigh in the semi-finals on Sunday, May 8 (it’s Barrow versus Featherstone in the other tie on the same day).

The former England Academy player has yet to make a first-team appearance for Huddersfield, but figured in two League One games on loan to North Wales Crusaders last year.

“With the injuries we have at the moment, we were on the lookout for a nine,” explained Gorley, who also has centre Chris Taylor and backrows Liam Cooper and Tom Wilkinson sidelined.

“George was offered to us for an initial period of two weeks, and he comes with a good pedigree. He is in a full-time environment at Huddersfield and he has also played for England Academy.

“He has all all the attributes for a hooker. He looks very sharp out of dummy-half and also looks like he can defend well in the middle.

“This opportunity gives George the chance to play at a higher level than Reserve grade and hopefully enhance his opportunities at Huddersfield.”

On Bishop, Gorley said: “He’s good at both seven and nine, and I’m gutted for him.”

+++++

WIDNES VIKINGS stalwart Danny Craven is itching to return to the fray following injury.

But while he still feels he has plenty to offer on the pitch, the experienced halfback, whose side visit Newcastle for a Premier Sports-televised clash tonight (Monday, April 4), is also contributing off it.

Back in June, the Widnes Academy product who made his his first-team debut in 2010 signed a contract extension through to 2023 which included a role within the club’s media and marketing department.

“I’m doing an apprenticeship in digital marketing which means I’m in the club four days a week and have one day college-based,” explained Craven in an interview with Rugby League World magazine.

“Personally it’s been long overdue – I’m 30 now but I still feel 18 in my head, and your career really does go in the blink of an eye.

“If I could give any advice to any Rugby League player it would be look towards what you’re going to do after.”

Craven, who enjoyed a testimonial match against Championship rivals Batley in pre-season, continued:

“I couldn’t have asked any more of the club and especially (chief executive) Phil Finney.

“They’ve been great with me. It’s been a big change going back into education, but Phil has guided me really well.

“Hopefully I can pass the course and have a career in digital marketing once I’ve retired.”

Desperate to improve on a final position of eighth last year, Widnes started the season with a bang, winning their first four games.

But they head to Newcastle aiming to snap a three-match losing run, with defeats by Barrow and York following their Challenge Cup exit at the hands of Leigh.

Salford forwards Jack Wells and Danny Addy have been signed on two-week loan deals.

* For the full Danny Craven interview, see the April issue of Rugby League World, available now by visiting totalrl.com/shop.

+++++

BRADFORD BULLS coach John Kear is gearing up for a busy six-day spell following a second visit to London Broncos this season – and it will be welcomed by halfback Jordan Lilley.

After clashing in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup, the Odsal side returned to Wimbledon for their Championship round-seven showdown.

On Sunday, Bradford host Barrow in a rearranged round-four fixture (the original game was postponed as the February storms struck).

Then on Good Friday, April 15 (7pm), is the eagerly-awaited home derby against Halifax.

Lilley has returned from a knee injury and is keen to get games under his belt.

“I still feel a little bit scratchy and I’m not yet performing at my best,” he explained.

“I want to keep getting out there to get the knee stronger and get fitter. Then I can really hit my straps.”

Bradford’s July visit to Newcastle has been brought forward to Friday 8 (7.45pm).

The Kingston Park clash will be a curtain raiser to Super League’s Magic Weekend on July 9/10.

+++++

DEWSBURY RAMS coach Lee Greenwood hopes secondrow Jason Walton won’t have to wait too much longer to finally make his 200th career appearance.

The seasoned former Super League player, 31, who was signed ahead of the 2020 season, picked up an ankle problem during the Championship second-round defeat at York.

That was his tenth outing for Dewsbury and followed 30 for Salford in 2008 and 2009, then 2014 and 2015, 106 for Batley between 2010 and 2013, two for Barrow on dual registration back in 2014, six for London Broncos in 2015, 19 for Wakefield in 2016 and 26 for Featherstone in 2017 and 2018.

Many of the Leeds-born ex-England Under 17 player’s outings have been in the centres.

Greenwood, who has had to deal with a string of injuries, explained: “He’s an important member of our squad.

“The problem has taken a fair bit of healing, but he’s getting closer now and hopefully he’ll return soon.”

Dewsbury suffered a sixth league defeat in seven, losing 44-0 at Leigh on Friday.

+++++

LEIGH CENTURIONS winger Krisnan Inu says his new teammates have made his transition to the Championship club easy.

The 35-year-old former Salford player, who has represented both New Zealand and Samoa, joined Leigh in late February after a spell in France with Lézignan.

He made his third appearance as Adrian Lam’s side bounced back from their Challenge Cup at Hull KR to beat Dewsbury 44-0 on Friday and make it six wins from seven in the league.

Former NRL star Inu, who scored two of the Centurions’ eight tries, explained: “Settling in has been easy. The boys made me feel comfortable straight away.

“I’ve played with a few of them before, so when I walked in, it wasn’t all new faces.

“I’ve been at a few clubs, so it’s not my first time being a new kid on the block.”

Coach Lam said: “We were a bit clunky at times, but to score 44 points is convincing.

“The most pleasing part for us as a team was to keep them to zero.”

+++++

LONDON BRONCOS fullback Alex Walker believes better times are close for the capital club.

The Wimbledon side went into their Championship round-seven home clash with Bradford still without a win this year but buoyed by an 18-18 draw at Barrow.

Harlow-born Academy product Walker, 26, back at the club after two years away with Wakefield (the Scotland international also played for Featherstone on loan), marked his 100th Broncos appearance with a crucial late try at Barrow.

“We took a lot of confidence from that result,” he explained. “We were the only team to have taken anything off Barrow and I feel we’re starting to reach our true potential.

“Saying that, we need to be smarter and earn the right to play – and we can complete our phases better as well.

“We had some good time on the journey home to unwind and reflect on the game as a group, and we’ve taken that into training.”

After a blank weekend, the Broncos take on Sheffield at the Eco-Power Stadium Doncaster on Easter Sunday, April 16.

+++++

NEWCASTLE THUNDER have confirmed their Championship round 18 clash with Bradford at Kingston Park will be played on Friday, July 8 (7.45pm) as a curtain-raiser to Magic Weekend, which takes place in the city over the following two days.

St James’ Park hosts six Super League clashes, and Thunder hope supporters of top-flight clubs will also take in their game.

Magic Weekend is being hosted by Newcastle United Football Club for the sixth time.

Thunder recorded a club-record attendance at Kingston Park of 4,137 when Bradford visited for a Magic Weekend curtain-raising League One clash in 2017, and aim to exceed that figure this year.

The original Gateshead Thunder’s highest gate of 6,631 was also recorded against Bradford, in a 1999 Super League clash.

Eamon O’Carroll’s current side seek a fourth league win of the campaign when they play host to Widnes in a Premier Sports-screened meeting tonight (Monday, April 4).

Thunder have signed Salford centre Matty Costello on a season-long loan, although there is a recall option.

+++++

WORKINGTON TOWN hope versatile forward David Weetman will start full training soon.

The 23-year-old former Newcastle player is stepping up his return from an ankle dislocation and leg break suffered soon after joining the Cumbrian club in August.

Weetman was signed after a stint with Saint-Gaudens in the French top tier, but the Cramlington Rockets product who came through the Thunder development system and made six first-team outings was injured in only his third game for Workington, who won promotion through the League One play-offs.

The Derwent Park club handed him a two-year contract extension in December, when coach Chris Thorman explained: “He’s an athletic middle forward, who is aggressive and competitive. We’re all really excited about watching Dave fulfil his potential.”

Town, who also have prop Stevie Scholey on the way back from a knee operation, went into their Championship round-seven home clash with York still seeking a first league win.

A 42-6 home loss to Halifax in their rearranged round-four fixture left them bottom of the table.

+++++

YORK CITY KNIGHTS backrow Jordan Thompson says his side’s 32-6 home win over Widnes provided the best glimpse yet of the standard which can be produced this season.

James Ford’s reshaped team are targeting the play-offs, and went into their game at Workington refreshed following a blank weekend, with another to come before the Easter visit of Newcastle on Saturday, April 16.

“It was a chance to rest bumps and bruises from the early rounds,” said Thompson, signed from Leigh after making 18 Super League appearances for the Centurions last season.

York gained their fourth win from six league games against Widnes and the former Castleford, Hull and Leeds player continued: “It was a great performance, the kind we’d been looking to fit together since the start of the season.

“There have been games where we’ve shown signs of progress, but that was the closest yet to proper 80-minute display.”

The 30-year-old says he’s relishing his new challenge, adding: “I’m really enjoying myself. Hopefully that shows on the pitch.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.