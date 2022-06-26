Betfred Championship news round up

LEIGH CENTURIONS have signed Warrington winger Josh Charnley and agreed a three-year contract extension with Papua New Guinea hooker Edwin Ipape, which owner Derek Beaumont says reflects his long-term vision for growing the club.

Former England international Charnley has moved on loan for the remainder of this season and agreed a two-year deal to take effect from 2023.

The 31-year-old, who has scored 255 career tries, began his career at Wigan and scored the winner in their 2016 Grand Final victory.

He switched codes and spent 18 months at Sale Sharks before returning to Rugby League with Warrington, for whom he has made 108 appearances, scoring 69 tries.

Leigh, who stayed top of the Championship by winning 58-4 at Sheffield on Friday, already have former Australia and New South Wales winger Blake Ferguson on their books.

“I’m really excited at this opportunity to play for Leigh, become part of the team and contribute towards helping them get up to Super League where they belong,” said Charnley.

“I’ve been watching Leigh and it seems like they are in a good place. I’ll be looking to help in any way possible. If that means helping to mentor the younger boys in the squad then yes, I can’t wait.”

Ipape, 25, has been a big hit since arriving from Queensland Cup side PNG Hunters on a deal for this season and scored two tries at Sheffield.

He has been tracked by numerous Super League clubs, so Beaumont is delighted to have kept hold of one of his prize assets.

“When bringing Chris (Chester, head of rugby) and Adrian (Lam, coach) on board it was based on a three-to-five-year plan. That was what sold the club to them,” explained Beaumont.

“I fully believe in them and am therefore backing them by securing longer-term deals to achieve what we want to achieve, and Edwin is a big part of that.”

DEWSBURY RAMS coach Liam Finn is looking forward to an early reunion with Halifax as he continues a busy start to his Tetley’s Stadium tenure.

Having made his bow as coach in succession to Lee Greenwood in the round-16 game at Bradford, his first home match is against the Panthers on Sunday.

And Finn, who was assistant to Halifax coach Simon Grix before his move earlier this month, says there’s no room for sentiment as he tries to pull Dewsbury clear of the danger zone.

He has already signed experienced backrower Matt Garside on loan from his old club, as well as bringing in prop Jack Blagbrough from neighbours Batley and signing Australian duo, halfback Bayley Gill and prop Ben Mathiou, on loan from Featherstone.

And former Ireland international halfback Finn, who played for the Rams between 2019 and 2021, is also closing in on appointing an assistant after the departure of Nathan Graham.

“Nathan, who I know well, got a promotion at work and would have been struggling to fit everything in,” Finn, who also played for Dewsbury between 2006 and 2009, told League Express.

“He also said that given Lee’s departure, it might also be better if there was a new broom through the club, so I’ve been looking for an assistant, and hopefully there will be progress soon.

“Obviously time is of the essence because we’re in a bit of a pickle, and we need to start picking up points.

“I’ve been really pleased with the way the lads have responded to my arrival and bought into the culture I promote, which is putting the team first ahead of individuals.

“I’m also pleased to have been able to freshen up the squad, and while it’s not the easiest time to be making signings, we’ll look to continue doing that if it is possible.”

NEWCASTLE THUNDER recruit Oliver Roberts says he wants to be the “general” who helps push the ambitious North-East club closer to their target of reaching Super League by 2030.

Landing the 27-year-old Ireland international backrower from Huddersfield on a two-and-a-half-year contract ends a long chase, which began when Eamon O’Carroll was the helm.

O’Carroll resigned last week, leaving director of rugby Denis Betts in interim charge – and the former Wigan and Widnes coach soon completed the signing of Roberts, who has been on loan at Championship rivals Halifax this year.

Having come through the Bradford development system, he joined Huddersfield in 2015, and made 97 appearances while having two loan stints at Salford (in 2020 and 2021) as well as spells at Sheffield, Oldham and Halifax.

Roberts has so far played nine times for Ireland, including all three of their games at the 2017 World Cup, against Italy in Cairns, Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby and Wales in Perth.

Roberts, who came into the equation for the round-16 game at home to Workington, said: “I’m looking forward to being part of Thunder.

“I had a two-year deal from 2023 in place and now I’ve had the opportunity to come earlier. It gives me the chance to get settled in and begin building.

“Thunder are an appealing club. They are full-time and going about things the right way, going steadily towards Super League.

“I want to be a bit of a general. I’m 27 and I’ve been playing full-time for ten years, so I want to be one of the leaders and get the middles around the field.”

Betts said: “We had been working to sign Ollie for the next two seasons, so to be able to bring him in for the remainder of 2022 is very welcome and I am grateful to Huddersfield for releasing him.”

Newcastle visit Featherstone on Saturday.

BATLEY BULLDOGS coach Craig Lingard believes the value of the close-season recruitment of James Meadows is starting to show as his side return from the international break with successive play-off appearances firmly in their sights.

The Yorkshire club brought in both halfback Meadows and centre Josh Hodson from London Broncos as part of a squad reshuffle following last season’s fourth-placed finish and run to the play-off semi-finals.

Meadows, like Hodson a Broncos development product and known as Jimmy to his team-mates, joined existing halfbacks Ben White, who played all 25 matches in 2021, and Tom Gilmore, who featured in all but one game.

Those two remain central cogs in the Bulldogs line-up, with 23-year-old Meadows, who developed under the tutelage of Danny Ward and Jamie Langley in London, providing both a different option and competition for places.

“We wanted a bit more creativity, and having Jimmy allows us to switch things around and sometimes use Ben White as a 13,” explained Lingard.

“We’ve got Luke Hooley at fullback and (hookers) Ben Kaye and Alistair Leak, who give us plenty of dynamism.

“In the first part of the season, it wasn’t quite working because we had a few niggly injuries and were struggling for continuity in selection.

“We’ve had that recently, and as a result, we’ve seen the value of the options we have, so hopefully we steer clear of problems going forward.”

Meanwhile, Lingard praised his latest milestone men, forward Dane Manning (300 career appearances) and winger Dale Morton (100 career tries).

“We’ve had a few reach significant achievements this season, and when Dane scored a try late in his 300th match (against Newcastle) you could see what it meant to the group, from the way they congratulated him,” he explained.

“And while we’ve had Greg Johnson and Perry Whiteley out injured, Dale has done a great job on the wing.”

Batley host Whitehaven on Sunday.

BRADFORD BULLS interim coach Mark Dunning added some punch to his preparation for a key run of fixtures by bringing in local professional boxer Darren Tetley for a fitness session.

The 28-year-old welterweight recently fought at Wembley for the British and Commonwealth titles, suffering a points defeat by Nottingham-based Botswanan Ekow Essuman on the big Tyson Fury versus Dillian Whyte card.

The session followed the Bulls’ 30-10 win at Sheffield and came before the players were given time off over the recent international break, but Dunning pointed out: “It was no reward. It was a tough, gruelling session with no rugby ball in sight.

“I know Darren well, and he’s a fellow Bradfordian who cares about the club and wants to help.

“All clubs look to freshen things up and offer alternatives in training throughout the season.”

The victory over the Eagles was Dunning’s fourth in six matches since stepping up following the departure of John Kear, to whom he was assistant.

His charges went into their round-16 home game against Dewsbury one place and three points off the play-off zone and have a tough test against Leigh at Odsal on Sunday.

Bradford made the play-off last season, and Dunning added: “Everybody connected with the club knows we’re not where we want to be.

“The aim was to be in that top six at this stage, and at least pushing that top two (of Leigh and Featherstone), who are far ahead of the rest of us.

“We had that aspiration of being in and around the play-offs and challenging higher up, but we’ve shown signs of improvement and I feel we’re on our way.”

On his own situation, Dunning explained: “The club is continuing their process and I have spoken to Nigel (Wood, chairman) and Jason (Hirst, chief executive), but what was said will stay private. I’ve just got to continue doing my job.”

YORK CITY KNIGHTS pack star Pauli Pauli is enjoying the freedom of the Championship as he tries to help power his club to the play-offs.

The 27-year-old prop spent four years in the NRL and four in Super League before signing for the Knights during the close-season.

New South Wales-born of Samoan descent, Pauli came through the Parramatta Eels developments ranks, representing the Australian Schoolboys in the process.

After 33 first-team appearances for the Eels in 2014 and 2015, he had two seasons at Newcastle Knights, playing 15 times, before joining Wakefield in 2018, then Salford Red Devils in 2020, having had a loan spell there the year before.

The 6ft 4in prop made eleven Salford appearances last season, when he also played for the Combined Nations All Stars in their win over England.

Now he’s enjoying life at York, who went into their round-16 clash at Whitehaven in third place and seeking a 13th win and a fourth in succession after seeing off Sheffield, London Broncos and Widnes.

James Ford’s side host Barrow on Sunday, and Pauli said: “I love it here.

“Fordy has made me feel like I’m at home and the boys have made me feel really welcome.

“It’s different to what I’m used to, it’s a bit more open and free than being in Super League. where it’s a bit busy.

“I’ve got a lot of freedom here, which is good for my rugby and, hopefully, we can continue that run together.

“If we’re all playing well, we all want to do our bit and keep that going.

“I’m more confident than ever in what we are doing. At the start of the year, we were a bit tocky (clunky) but the boys are starting to gel and we’re learning how each other play.

“We should only grow in confidence as we get towards the finals (play-offs).”

LONDON BRONCOS break new ground when they meet Sheffield at Ebbsfleet United’s Kuflink Stadium in Northfleet, Kent on Sunday – and the football club’s Chairman Damian Irvine is more than happy to play host.

It’s the first of what the Broncos hope will be an annual game in the South-East county, which had a professional club, Maidstone-based Kent Invicta, in the 1983/84 season, and comes because of pitch maintenance work at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

The Broncos, who moved to League Two football club AFC Wimbledon’s ground from rugby union club Ealing Trailfinders at the start of this year, are due back there for the meeting with Featherstone on Sunday week, July 10.

Their last home game was the 52-22 defeat by Newcastle in mid-May.

“We are delighted to stage such a high-profile fixture and expand what we usually offer to fans of other sports in our locality and the wider South-East region,” said Irvine.

“It comes at an ideal time in our football close-season and it’s another feather in the cap for the Kuflink Stadium and our club to generate non-football revenue.

“It’s been a very fruitful arrangement with the Broncos and we very much look forward to hosting them and Sheffield Eagles at our home stadium.

“We’d love Ebbsfleet fans and locals around our borough to join Broncos, Sheffield and neutral Rugby League supporters for a first at this historic ground.”

Previously known as Stonebridge Road, the venue with a capacity of 4,769 was constructed in 1905 as the home of Northfleet FC, who in 1946 merged with neighbours Gravesend FC.

Gravesend and Northfleet became Ebbsfleet United, named after the redevelopment zone of the Thames Gateway in North-West Kent, in 2007.

The club plays in the National League South, football’s sixth tier, having lost 3-2 to Surrey side Dorking Wanderers in this year’s promotion play-off final.

Irvine, an Australian, is the former Chairman of the NRL’s Cronulla Sharks.

BARROW RAIDERS Chairman Steve Neale is delighted his club has the chance to provide a double-helping of entertainment at this year’s Summer Bash at Headingley on July 30/31.

Raiders Ladies will take on Featherstone in a Women’s Super League showdown in the first match on the Sunday (kick-off 11.30am). Paul Crarey’s Barrow men’s team will then take on Widnes (1.45pm).

Former Barrow player Neale, who became Chairman in 2018, has big plans for both the men’s and women’s teams, with the former promoted to the Championship and the latter to the Women’s Super League ahead of this season.

“We were happy to give up a home fixture to help to continue to raise the profile of the women’s game,” he said.

The Summer Bash is being covered live by Premier Sports, whose cameras will be at the Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium (Craven Park) for the visit of Halifax tonight (Monday, June 27).

Crarey’s play-off chasers, who were sixth after round 15, are seeking a third successive win.

Barrow, who have signed Bradford’s experienced Wales international forward Ben Evans on a two-year deal to start next season, then head to York on Sunday.

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have recruited Leeds centre Jack Broadbent on loan for the remainder of the campaign – and hope to do the same with Huddersfield forward Jack Ashworth after taking him on an initial short-term deal.

Broadbent, 21, who is being heavily linked with a move to Castleford for next season, has played five times this year for the Rhinos, where he is coming out of contract.

He had a loan at Featherstone in 2019, scoring two tries in three appearances.

Ashworth, 26, like Broadbent an England Knights international, joined Huddersfield in 2021 from St Helens, for whom he played in the 2019 Super League Grand Final win over Salford.

He can play either prop or in the second row, and Rovers coach Brian McDermott said: “We’ve recognised the need to bolster our pack with injuries having taken their toll in recent weeks.

“Jack is a strong ball carrier and defender and will fit into our system well.”

Having faced Batley, Featherstone are at home to Newcastle on Saturday.

WIDNES VIKINGS have taken Leigh backs Kieran Dixon and Luis Roberts on loan for the reminder of the season as they prepare for John Kear’s arrival as coach.

Experienced ex-London Broncos, Hull KR and York winger Dixon had an injury-interrupted spell at the DCBL Stadium earlier this year and has also been at Rochdale in League One.

The goal-kicking 29-year-old has topped 200 career appearances and is closing in on 150 tries.

Wales coach Kear, who officially joins Widnes on Friday ahead of their trip to Workington on Sunday, handed centre Roberts an international debut in the recent 34-10 defeat by France in Albi. The 20-year-old scored a try.

Having come through the ranks at Salford to play twice for the first team, he chalked up ten tries in a struggling Swinton side last year before his close-season switch to hometown club Leigh (he played for Miners Rangers as a junior).

Widnes made their move for the pair following long-term injuries to Ollie Brookes and Lloyd Roby. They are also assessing the extent of Steve Tyrer’s shoulder problem.

HALIFAX PANTHERS have loaned Matt Garside to neighbours Dewsbury – but won’t come face to face with their seasoned backrower at the Rams’ Tetley’s Stadium on Sunday.

The 31-year-old, who is his third year at The Shay but has struggled to get into Simon Grix’s squad of late, isn’t eligible to feature against his parent club.

“With not playing for a few weeks now and some lads in good form, it makes sense to get a bit of game time over at Dewsbury,” explained the Panthers coach.

“Gars is a good professional who will do a good job for Dewsbury. Going forward, we will assess how the picture looks and then re-evaluate.”

Garside started his career at Gateshead before spells at York, Sheffield, London Broncos and Bradford preceded his move to Halifax.

Dewsbury coach Liam Finn was assistant to Grix at The Shay before moving across West Yorkshire earlier this month.

Halifax head to Barrow for a Premier Sports-televised clash tonight (Monday, June 27) in fifth place and seeking a tenth win in eleven games.

SHEFFIELD EAGLES centre Kris Welham has hailed the crowd-pleasing atmosphere at the club’s Olympic Legacy Park.

Mark Aston’s side played at the new ground which is on the site of their old Don Valley Stadium base for the fourth time when they lost 58-4 to league leaders Leigh on Friday.

After taking on London Broncos on Sunday in a game switched to Ebbsfleet United Football Club’s Kuflink Stadium because of pitch maintenance work at the capital side’s Wimbledon home, Sheffield host Batley on Friday week, July 8, in round 18.

Six of the following ten games also take place at the OLP, and Welham, a close-season signing from Featherstone who earlier this season made his 350th career appearance, said: “My family have been to the games there.

“They have loved it and the kids are always talking about going back, which is a credit to the club and people involved.”

Early attendances were capped at 800 because owners Scarborough Group await official safety certification upon ‘practical completion’ of the facility.

The limit will rise to 1,320 when the paperwork is through and it is due to hold 3,900 once building work is complete.

WHITEHAVEN have welcomed French loan signings Corentin Le Cam and Cesar Rougé to the country.

The Catalans Dragons pair are on initial one-month deals, and were available for the home clash with York, when the Cumbrians were seeking only a second win in eight games.

Jonty Gorley’s side visit Batley on Sunday and Barrow seven days later looking to climb the table.

Le Cam is a 6ft 8in backrower and Rouge a halfback or hooker, whose arrival comes as experienced number nine James Newton starts his rehabilitation after knee surgery.

Ex-Hull man Newton’s fellow hookers Alex Bishop and Callum Phillips are also sidelined.

Rougé represented France at scrum-half in their recent 34-10 win over Wales in Albi, and like Le Cam, is eyeing a sport in their World Cup squad.

Whitehaven also have teenaged Warrington fullback Luke Broadbent on loan for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile Whitehaven’s home clash with Leigh, originally set for Monday, July 25, has been brought forward to Sunday 24 and will no longer be scheduled for screening by Premier Sports.

WORKINGTON TOWN have become the latest Cumbrian club to dip into the Catalans Dragons squad for temporary reinforcements.

While Barrow have signed one player and Whitehaven two on loan from the French team, survival-chasing Town have taken Romain Franco and Florian Vailhen for a month.

Spain international Franco is a fullback or winger who has played four times for Catalans’ first team, while Vailhen is a prop.

“We would like to thank Catalan coach Steve McNamara and general manager Alex Chan for their help in making the signings so straightforward and the Blue Knights support group for their continued assistance,” said the club in a statement.

The pair could make their Workington debuts at home to Widnes on Sunday.

Prop Jake Lightowler is starting rehabilitation work after knee surgery.

