Betfred Championship news round up

NEWCASTLE THUNDER arrival Oliver Roberts says he already feels at home in the North-East and he is hoping for a bumper turn-out for his second Kingston Park outing with his new club.

Previously a second rower, he made his Thunder debut as a prop in the 66-22 home win over Workington after moving from Huddersfield on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Having visited Featherstone in round 17, Newcastle play Bradford, Roberts’ first club, on Friday in a curtain-raiser for Magic Weekend, which takes place at the city’s famous St James’ Park football ground on Saturday and Sunday.

“Bradford always bring a good following, and there will be a lot of fans of Super League sides coming up from Yorkshire and Lancashire, so hopefully some of them will be alongside the Thunder and Bulls supporters,” said Ireland international Roberts, 27.

“It would give them the chance to see what a great set-up Kingston Park is, and I know the club is making great efforts to attract spectators.

“It’s a sports-mad city, and there is a big student population as well. There are plenty of people who would enjoy Rugby League if they were exposed to it.

“Thunder want to grow in a steady and sustainable way. Getting new people through the turnstiles is important.”

Newcastle are currently under the interim coaching of director or rugby Denis Betts following Eamon O’Carroll’s departure, and Roberts is enjoying his regime.

“I’ve known Denis for a while, and we’ve always hit it off,” he explained.

“He’s bringing a lot of experience and passion and it’s great to be able to soak some of it up.

“He wants me to play as a middle, and that’s a challenge that excites me.

“The boys have made me feel really welcome and hopefully I can pass on some of my own experience to the younger players.”

BATLEY BULLDOGS coach Craig Lingard says a review of May’s home meeting with Leigh will form a key part of the play-off chasers preparations for Friday’s trip to Sheffield.

For while his side ended June with an eye-catching 28-20 win at Featherstone, they were beaten 52-0 at home by the Centurions, who are now league leaders.

With that game televised by Premier Sports, it took place on a Monday night, meaning the players had to alter their pre-match timetable.

“It does make a difference when you’re working during the day and playing at night, as opposed to games being on a Sunday,” said Lingard, who came through the Sheffield development system as a teenager before a stint with amateurs Sharlston Rovers preceded his move to Batley as a fullback in 1998.

“Players have their own way of getting ready, whether that be mentally or physically, and with things like eating and drinking, it can be hard to do certain things at certain times if you are working.

“It was particularly tough against Leigh because they are full-time, and at least against Sheffield, it’s two part-time teams, so they are in the same boat as us.

“We’re looking back at the Leigh game with the lads to see if there’s anything they can do differently this time.”

Lingard, who grew up supporting Featherstone, says beating them was among his best achievements in his two-and-a-half seasons at the Batley helm, which include an appearances in last year’s play-off semi-finals.

“We drew with Featherstone at our place in March and spotted a few areas of their game we thought we could exploit,” he explained.

“Credit to the players, because they showed character and self-belief and executed the plan that myself and (assistant) Mark Moxon put together.

“But we can’t get carried away – we have to knuckle down and keep doing what we’re doing.”

WIDNES VIKINGS stalwart Danny Craven says the former Super League club must push for the play-offs under new coach John Kear, even if they don’t deserve to make it on their form shown so far this season.

Experienced Kear, who is also in charge of Wales, took the Widnes reins on Friday, and ahead of their trip to struggling Workington two days later, his new side were three places and seven points off the top six after a 26-22 home victory over London Broncos.

“It’s probably a tall order, but you have to set targets,” said stand-off Craven, who first played for Widnes in 2010 and recently returned from hamstring and calf injuries.

“John has a great track record, and while it may take him a little while to put things in place, he has come into clubs in the past and turned things around quickly – I remember him keeping Wakefield up (in 2006) for example.

“We have a squad capable of making the play-offs, and while we have had a lot of injury problems, and still have some, that can’t hide the fact that as a team, we’ve probably been under-performing.”

After hosting Dewsbury on Sunday, Widnes are at home to Newcastle, and Craven continued: “We have to maximise points from the current block of games.

“They are all against sides around or below us in the table, and if we are to keep any chance of the play-offs alive, we cannot afford to drop any.”

The Broncos clash provided a positive end to performance manager Ryan O’Brien’s seven-match spell as interim coach following the departure of Simon Finnigan.

“It’s a shame we couldn’t get more wins under Ryan because he is knowledgeable and meticulous and he really gave it 100 percent. Our game against York (who were 16-14 victors), showed that he had us improving,” added Craven.

HALIFAX PANTHERS coach Simon Grix reflected on his side’s 43-18 win at Barrow and predicted: “There’s more to come from us.”

The Shay side, who were play-off semi-finalists last year, made a sluggish start to this season, losing four of their first five league games.

But the victory over Barrow was their tenth in eleven – and achieved despite playing the final half-hour two men down after Greg Worthington (for punching Hakim Miloudi, who was yellow carded for his challenge on the centre) and prop Titus Gwaze (lifting a prone player) were sent off.

Grix had no dispute over either, saying: “Whatever else went on, neither can do what they did and expect not to be punished.

“Fortunately it didn’t hurt us on the night, although it may do down the track (due to suspensions).”

Grix, whose side went into their round-17 game at Dewsbury in fifth place and host York in front of the Premier Sports cameras next Monday (July 11), added: “I was disappointed with the crash-over tries we conceded against Barrow, but effort-wise, we all turned up for each other in circumstances that were pretty difficult.

“We scored some good tries off some good rugby, despite being down in numbers (Halifax led only 24-12 at the time of the red cards).

“The attitude was great throughout, we completed at 90-odd percent in the first half. That told later because we still had energy.”

Grix is seeing a new assistant following Liam Finn’s departure to become head coach of Dewsbury.

“Finny is really good, and a job was probably going to come around at some time, although it was a little bit sooner than either of us maybe expected,” he added.

“We have known each other a long time, and we see the game similarly. It’s difficult to find someone else like that at this stage of the season, but we move on.”

BARROW RAIDERS coach Paul Crarey says his side need to be more diamonds than rocks as they pursue a play-off place in their first season after promotion.

Last year’s League One champions went into their round-17 game at York occupying the final top-six spot, but with only a one-point advantage over Bradford.

That was after their 43-18 Premier Sports-televised home defeat by Halifax, who played the last half-hour hour with only eleven men after red cards for Greg Worthington and Titus Gwaze – Barrow had Hakim Miloudi sin binned at the same point – but still outscored their hosts 19-6 in that period.

Crarey admitted his charges produced one of their most disappointing performances so far this season – and said they need to be more consistent.

“We are a little bit rocks and diamonds at the moment,” he explained.

“When we are diamonds, we are really entertaining, but against Halifax, there were too many rocks.

“I can’t fault the lads for effort, but it was a very incomplete performance, with big errors, ill-discipline and no real composure.

“Our first-half completion was 57 per cent, so we needed to be much better in the second half. But we were chasing things too much.

“We never really got into the game structurally and kicked poorly. They were starting 30 metres off their goal-line while they had us starting five off our own.

“Everything we planned to do, we didn’t, and when they were down to eleven, what we needed to do was play to an edge, but we didn’t get that right either.

“Credit to Halifax. They are a very aggressive team and well structured, and they upset us. You could see why they are in the top five.

“They showed what we need to work on if we are to get into the play-offs.

“There are plenty of teams chasing us, and we need to be better.”

LONDON BRONCOS hope that playing Rugby League in the garden of England is rosy after taking a second successive match to Kent from Surrey.

The capital club this year entered a groundshare agreement with football club AFC Wimbledon.

But with the Cherry Red Records Stadium unavailable due to pitch maintenance work, the round-17 home clash with Sheffield was switched to Ebbsfleet United Football Club’s Kuflink Stadium in Northfleet.

Now Ebbsfleet will host Sunday’s meeting with Featherstone because the Wimbledon turf is still being tended.

The Broncos said in a statement: “Following discussions with AFC Wimbledon and consultation with the Rugby Football League and Featherstone Rovers, we can confirm our fixture on July 10 will be played at Ebbsfleet.

“The decision has been made due to an extension in routine pitch repairs which are currently taking place at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

“All tickets already purchased by supporters will remain valid. The club will contact ticket holders directly to arrange a partial refund as admission for Rovers’ visit will now be reduced to £15 for adults, £12 concessions and £1 children.

“London Broncos would like to apologise for any inconvenience this late change may cause supporters.

“Other options were explored without success, and we wish to thank Ebbsfleet United FC chief executive Damian Irvine and his team for making a second fixture in as many weeks at the Kuflink Stadium possible.”

Australian Irvine is a former Chairman of NRL club Cronulla Sharks and commercial director of Bradford Bulls and remains a non-executive director of Hunslet. He joined Ebbsfleet in February 2020.

In a bid to extend their fanbase and promote the game, the Broncos plan to play an annual match in Kent, which had a professional club, Maidstone-based Kent Invicta, in the 1983/84 season.

Currently under the interim coaching of Mike Eccles, the Broncos have a game at Bradford on Sunday week, July 17, before returning to Wimbledon to face Halifax on Sunday, July 24.

YORK CITY KNIGHTS coach James Ford believes on-loan Leeds centre Levi Edwards is a future Super League star – and hopes he will remain available to help his side try to maintain their challenge to Championship big boys Leigh and Featherstone.

The 18-year-old was promoted to the Rhinos’ first-team squad last year, and while he didn’t feature for the Super League club, he scored four tries in five games on loan to Batley, earning praise from Bulldogs coach Craig Lingard.

The one-time Siddal junior joined York for the remainder of this season in March – although Leeds retain a recall option – and returned from injury to make his fifth appearance for the Knights in the recent 40-16 win at Whitehaven, winning the League Express man of the match award for his side.

“He reminds me a lot of Greg Minikin (the Warrington centre who started his career at York and has also represented Castleford and Hull KR,” Ford told The Press newspaper.

“I think that Levi is a little bit more aggressive than Greg in some of his actions on the field.

“Greg was an unbelievable player and Levi is certainly going that way too.”

Ford, whose side was seeking a fifth-straight win and 13th league success of the season in their round 16 home clash with Barrow and visit Halifax for a Premier Sports-televised match next Monday (July 11), added: “I think people forget how young Levi is.

“He could have played for Yorkshire in Academy Origin, but I don’t think there would have been much point – he’d just be too hard to handle.

“Levi’s strong, he’s a real threat and he gives us strike on the edge. He’s competitive and he’s tough.

“He’s got a bit of an edge to him. He’s not going to stand for being messed around and he’s got a good personality. I really like coaching him.”

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS coach Brian McDermott, who has been reunited with his former Toronto prop Gadwin Springer after he was signed from Toulouse, says his side must be ready to get back to the grind on a regular basis.

Successive defeats by leaders Leigh and Batley before the Millennium Stadium side bounced back by beating Newcastle 58-22 on Saturday, means that crucial ground has been lost in the bid to finish top and therefore cement home advantage in the promotion play-offs.

Rovers haven’t lost two league games running in more than four years, and after going down 32-12 at Leigh, were tipped by the bookies to take both points at home to Batley.

But the Bulldogs, who held Rovers to a 20-20 draw at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium in March, won 28-20, leaving McDermott to admit: “It wasn’t our best day for sure.

“Batley played really well and at a tempo and in a style which really challenged us. We gave in to the challenge too easily.

“We didn’t do anything in defence in terms of our attitude towards hard work and the grind, which Batley were very good at.”

France international Springer is back at Featherstone after playing for the club last year.

The 29-year-old from French Guiana has also represented Catalans Dragons, Castleford and Halifax and joined Toulouse in November.

LEIGH CENTURIONS coach Adrian Lam hopes a few days off will have freshened up his table-topping team for the final ten games of the regular season.

Lam took advantage of playing on Sheffield’s preferred Friday-night home slot on June 24, when the Eagles were defeated 58-4.

His promotion-chasing charges chalked up a 14th straight league win and twelfth in all competitions since losing at Super League Hull KR in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup.

Having visited Bradford in round 17, Leigh head to Workington on Sunday.

“We had some time off after the Sheffield game and the players were good when they came back, so I’m pretty happy with where we’re at,” reported Lam.

Lam says new arrival Josh Charnley, the Warrington winger who has moved on loan for the remainder of this season before a two-year contract kicks in, has been going well on the training ground.

“He’s a great addition to the squad, because he brings that experience,” he explained.

“At this stage of the season, it’s a great signing in the sense of where we’re moving and how we’re going forward.”

BRADFORD BULLS winger David Foggin-Johnston believes interim coach Mark Dunning is more than capable of handling the job on a permanent basis.

The former assistant coach to John Kear, who parted company with the Odsal club on April 26, is coming up for ten years’ service in a variety of coaching roles.

Dunning is a leading candidate for the vacancy, with the 48-6 round-16 home win over Dewsbury a fifth victory in seven under him.

Warrington development product Foggin-Johnston, who joined Bradford from Hunslet ahead of the 2018 season, said: “Mark has won the respect of the boys.

“You could go on about what people have done in the game and how many clubs they have been at.

“But he has stayed loyal to Bradford. He’s brought through a lot of good young players with (head of youth) Leigh Beattie.

“Sometimes that’s what Bradford is missing. They are missing people signing here who want to be here and work hard for that badge.”

Having hosted leaders Leigh, the Bulls visit Newcastle on Friday for a curtain-raiser to Super League’s Magic Weekend at the city’s St James’ Park on Saturday and Sunday.

DEWSBURY RAMS coach Liam Finn says there is no quick fix for the club’s problems as the bid for second-tier survival continues.

Having lost 48-6 at Bradford in a baptism of fire for the former Rams halfback, Dewsbury went into the home meeting with Halifax, where Finn was assistant coach to Simon Grix before switching to the Tetley’s Stadium midway through last month, a point off safety with only two wins all term.

“I didn’t take the job because I thought it was going to be easy,” said the 38-year-old, who started his coaching career at Wakefield, where he had two spells as a player.

“I’m not going to sort out things in a few training sessions. It’s going to be a project and if we keep on doing the right things, we can hopefully turn this around.

“As much as the Bradford scoreline blew out, there were plenty of good things for us to work on and the attitude was really good, as it has been since I came.

“I’m positive about what I can do with this group.”

SHEFFIELD EAGLES have signed Castleford back Sosaia Feki on loan, initially for two weeks.

The Tongan international has had an injury-plagued spell at the Tigers after being a regular at Cronulla Sharks, where he scored 67 tries in 148 NRL games, including the 2016 Grand Final win over Melbourne Storm, across seven seasons before moving to the UK in 2020.

Feki has made only one first-appearance for Castleford due to calf, knee and Achilles tendon problems.

The Auckland-born 31-year-old, who came through the New Zealand Warriors development system before joining Cronulla in 2013, has recently played for Castleford’s second team and had a loan spell at Featherstone, but didn’t make an appearance.

“We’re extremely pleased to be bringing in Sosaia,” said Sheffield director of rugby Mark Aston.

“He was outstanding in the NRL, which is obviously the reason why Castleford signed him, but he has had a torrid time with injuries.

“We’re more than happy to be giving him a shot in the red and gold.”

Sheffield host Batley on Friday.

WORKINGTON TOWN are hoping a dash of French flavour will help coach Chris Thorman come up with the recipe to drag his side clear of the danger zone.

The Cumbrian club, who went into their round-17 clash with Widnes at Derwent Park bottom of the table with only one win, host leaders Leigh on Sunday.

Town have landed Spain international fullback or winger Romain Franco and prop Florian Vailhen on loan from Catalans Dragons while they already have the Davies twins, Connor and Curtis, who were signed in April after finishing their commitments with Villeneuve.

The 25-year-olds returned to France for Wales’ recent game in Albi, where the hosts won 34-10. Backrower Connor came off the bench while Curtis started at hooker.

Connor made his Wales debut in the 54-18 defeat by France in Carcassonne in October 2018 while Curtis’ bow came in the following month’s 50-12 win over Scotland in Edinburgh (Connor also featured).

Both came through the ranks and progressed into the first team at Halifax.

Workington have also taken Wigan reserve team props Jack Bibby and Toby Brannan on loan.

WHITEHAVEN warmed up for their trip to Batley by staging a joint training session with neighbouring community club Distington.

The Cumberland League side from four miles north of the town were preparing for a Cumbria Cup final clash with Wath Brow Hornets.

Whitehaven tweeted: “Thanks to the Distington squad for coming to the LEL Arena for a session. Hopefully both clubs have benefited.”

Distington responded: “A really beneficial and enjoyable session. Great feedback from our end and a big thank you.”

Jonty Gorley’s side head to Barrow on Sunday.

