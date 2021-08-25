Betfred League 1 Leading Scorers

Tries
1 Rob Massam (North Wales Crusaders) 18
2 Theerapol Ritson (Barrow Raiders) 14
3 Brad Holroyd (Workington Town) 12
4 = Matty Chrimes (Hunslet) 10
Charlie Graham (Keighley Cougars) 10
Brenden Santi (Keighley Cougars) 10
Jamie Murphy (West Wales Raiders) 10
8 = Dave Scott (Coventry Bears) 9
Liam Welham (Coventry Bears) 9
Matty Beharrell (Doncaster) 9
Lameck Juma (London Skolars) 9
Lewis Sheridan (Rochdale Hornets) 9
Matty Henson (Workington Town) 9
Goals
1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 76
2 Carl Forber (Workington Town) 59
3 Matty Beharrell (Doncaster) 50
4 = Dan Coates (Coventry Bears) 44
Neil Thorman (London Skolars) 44
6 = Jamie Dallimore (Barrow Raiders) 43
Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 43
8 Will Ramsey (West Wales Raiders) 27
9 Dom Brambani (Hunslet) 26
10 Josh Jordan-Roberts (Rochdale Hornets) 23
Points
1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 184
2 Carl Forber (Workington Town) 138
3 Matty Beharrell (Doncaster) 136
4 Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 110
5 Dan Coates (Coventry Bears) 108
6 Jamie Dallimore (Barrow Raiders) 103
7 Neil Thorman (London Skolars) 88
8 Rob Massam (North Wales Crusaders) 72
9 Theerapol Ritson (Barrow Raiders) 62
10 = Josh Jordan-Roberts (Rochdale Hornets) 58
Will Ramsey (West Wales Raiders) 58