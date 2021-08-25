Betfred League 1 Leading Scorers

   25/08/2021

 

Tries

1 Rob Massam (North Wales Crusaders) 18

2 Theerapol Ritson (Barrow Raiders) 14

3 Brad Holroyd (Workington Town) 12

4 = Matty Chrimes (Hunslet) 10

Charlie Graham (Keighley Cougars) 10

Brenden Santi (Keighley Cougars) 10

Jamie Murphy (West Wales Raiders) 10

8 = Dave Scott (Coventry Bears) 9

Liam Welham (Coventry Bears) 9

Matty Beharrell (Doncaster) 9

Lameck Juma (London Skolars) 9

Lewis Sheridan (Rochdale Hornets) 9

Matty Henson (Workington Town) 9

 

Goals

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 76

2 Carl Forber (Workington Town) 59

3 Matty Beharrell (Doncaster) 50

4 = Dan Coates (Coventry Bears) 44

Neil Thorman (London Skolars) 44

6 = Jamie Dallimore (Barrow Raiders) 43

Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 43

8 Will Ramsey (West Wales Raiders) 27

9 Dom Brambani (Hunslet) 26

10 Josh Jordan-Roberts (Rochdale Hornets) 23

 

Points

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 184

2 Carl Forber (Workington Town) 138

3 Matty Beharrell (Doncaster) 136

4 Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 110

5 Dan Coates (Coventry Bears) 108

6 Jamie Dallimore (Barrow Raiders) 103

7 Neil Thorman (London Skolars) 88

8 Rob Massam (North Wales Crusaders) 72

9 Theerapol Ritson (Barrow Raiders) 62

10 = Josh Jordan-Roberts (Rochdale Hornets) 58

Will Ramsey (West Wales Raiders) 58