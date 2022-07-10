Betfred League One news round-up

KEIGHLEY COUGARS will be without star man Dane Chisholm again for Sunday’s visit of Cornwall, but coach Rhys Lovegrove is confident he has the cover to replace him.

Chisholm was due to miss Saturday’s postponed trip to London Skolars as he serves a two-match ban for using foul language towards a match official in the game against Oldham, while Jake Webster also wouldn’t have made the trip to the capital, allowing others to stake their claim for spots in the team.

“Dane is a big loss for a couple of weeks,” said Lovegrove.

“He has been playing really well for us since he’s arrived, but we were still seven from seven when he got here and had beaten most of the competition without him.

“It just gives an opportunity for other people to step into the shirt and try and get some wraps.

“We have Scott Murrell, who can step straight in and do a job, but we also have Alix Stephenson who plays more like Dane than does Scott. He’s got more of a running threat and great athletic ability and can play anywhere in the backs, so it will depend on the rest of the squad.

“We had to have a reshuffle on the right edge at the weekend because we look after Jake Webster when it comes to 4G and the pitch down there is a tough one to play on.

“There are lots of players that can come in and do a job, which is probably the most pleasing part of having a strong roster.

“We worked hard to create that core group of key players that have been here for the last couple of years. What has been successful is that the guys like Dane Chisholm, Junior Sa’u and Eddy Pettybourne are extras. The core group of the team was here and established and we’ve added to that when we’ve been able to. It means that if you do lose those extras, we can keep pushing on with that core group who made the play-offs last year.”

Meanwhile, winger Charlie Graham has become the latest player to agree terms for next season, signing a contract extension until the end of 2023, with the option of a further year.

+++++

OLDHAM captain Martyn Ridyard believes the club can still push for a spot in the play-offs despite their inconsistent start to the season.

The Roughyeds went into the weekend’s game five points off the final play-off spot after winning just three and drawing one of their opening eleven matches.

But with the squad improving each week and the competitive nature of the competition, the 35-year-old knows anything is possible.

“This season is not written off yet and I am 100 per cent confident that we can still turn it around,” said the stand-off.

“In a lot of the games, even when got slaughtered by Keighley, when we’ve watched the video back there have always been some positives from our performances.

“We now just need to get that message through to the squad and have a bit more belief in ourselves.

“In this league you never know who is going to win any game. There is rarely a favourite over the underdog and that was seen when we went down to London Skolars and lost.

“If we can show the same attitude in games as London that night, then we can get some wins, and with a couple of good results we could still sneak into the play-offs and then hopefully case a few surprises when we’re there.”

+++++

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS coach Anthony Murray admits he was pleased to see his players did not let their heads drop during a three-match losing run that came to an end with the recent victory over London Skolars.

Having led the table early on after eight straight wins at the start of the season, the Crusaders lost games to the still unbeaten Keighley Cougars, Hunslet and Doncaster.

But despite these defeats, Murray is still confident that his side can challenge for promotion to the Championship, provided they perform at their very best.

“The teams that we lost to are all in the top six,” said Murray.

“Keighley are top of the league, Hunslet are recruiting well and are up there too, as are Doncaster, who also have players coming back from injury.

“In a couple of those games we only lost by a small margin and have been in the games for long periods, but we were probably guilty of making too many errors and giving too many penalties away.

“They players are fully aware why they suffered a few defeats, but we beat London Skolars last weekend so now we just need to try and get some winning momentum back again.

“We are still in healthy position. We have only lost three all season and are sat third in the league. There are lots of games still to play and it’s a very competitive league, where anyone can beat anyone. If you are not on your game on the day, you can come a bit unstuck

“We are still in a good place and working hard to get back on the horse.

+++++

CORNWALL coach Neil Kelly believes the club and its latest signing Myles Tate were made for each other.

Tate, who has recently spent time on loan with West Wales Raiders, was released by parent club Keighley Cougars last week and has since signed a deal with the Choughs that will see him remain in the Duchy until the end of the 2024 season.

“It’s brilliant to get Myles in,” said Kelly.

“He’s the perfect fit for us and I dare say we’re the perfect fit for him.

“We’re never going to be able to attract a player in their late 20s with a wife, family, job and mortgage because we can’t offer enough money for them. But for those younger players who want a positive lifetime experience, by basing themselves down here, getting work down here and playing some good rugby, then we are a great prospect.

“Credit to Myles; he has listened to what we’ve said and he wants to come down, play some good rugby and develop his game as well as experiencing the lifestyle down here.

“He will add a lot to us. I have some great players at the moment who are doing well, but when I look at our performances, we really struggle when guys like Jack Ray and Josh Hartshorne start to come off the field. We struggle to maintain the levels these guys have achieved in their spells. So that’s a gauntlet for the other middles we have at the club to come on and keep that up, or even increase those levels.

“I see Myles as a player that can help us eradicate that situation and help keep that momentum going when he’s on.”

+++++

ROCHDALE HORNETS will be hoping for more of the same from the returning Jy Hitchcox as they look to push up the table in their bid for promotion to the Championship.

The outside back spent two weeks on loan at the club in May and, after impressing on debut against Keighley, registered a hat-trick a week later in the win over Doncaster. A deal has now been struck for the 32-year-old, who score 21 Super League tries for Castleford Tigers in 2017, to return to the Hornets for the rest of this season.

Hitchcox will be joined at the Crown Oil Arena by Warrington Wolves Academy forward Jacob Gannon, who has signed an initial two-week loan deal.

The 20-year-old is the son of former Halifax, Huddersfield, Hull KR and Widnes prop Jim Gannon, who was coached at Halifax by current Hornets coach Matt Calland.

Chairman Andy Mazey is delighted with both items of business.

“It’s a massive coup for Rochdale Hornets to secure the services of one of the top performing outside backs outside of Super League in recent years,” Mazey said of Hitchcox.

“That might sound like a bold statement but it’s absolutely supported by Jy’s stats – and performances – at the very top end of Championship, with the likes of Toulouse and Bradford, as well as in Super League with Castleford.

“Jy has been unfortunate to find himself behind the likes of Blake Ferguson and Krisnan Inu in the pecking order at Leigh this year and his game time has been limited consequently.

“He’s a player Matt really enjoyed working with, in his previous stint here; plus, his experience of top-level Rugby League makes him a great person for our young players to learn from.”

On Gannon, Mazey added: “With Paul Brearley suspended, Matt was keen to add to his pack options and we became aware of Jacob’s potential availability and Matt was very keen to try and get him on board.”

+++++

HUNSLET coach Alan Kilshaw believes the experience he now has at his disposal could be invaluable both on and off the field as the club looks to push for promotion.

Hot on the heels of the arrival of Pat Walker, Kilshaw has brought in halfback Matty Beharrell on loan from Dewsbury after the Rams recalled Jake Sweeting from his spell at the South Leeds Stadium.

“We wish Jake well on his return to Dewsbury and we are also very thankful to them for allowing us to take Matty to the end of the season,” said Kilshaw.

“Matty is a quality player, a Championship halfback, and anyone who wants to see his impact on games should just look at the play-off run Doncaster had last season.

“I can’t wait to work with him and see those performances produced in a Hunslet shirt.”

“Now with Patch (Pat Walker) and Matty as seasoned quality halfbacks in place, not only will we benefit on the field, but their influence on Jordan Paga and David Gibbons off the field will accelerate the younger players’ development.”

+++++

SWINTON LIONS and Liam Forsyth have parted company by mutual consent following the centre’s ongoing battle with injury.

Following a successful dual-registration spell with the Lions, in which he scored twelve tries in 24 appearances, Forsyth then joined the club permanently in early 2020. However, since then the 26-year-old, nicknamed Brucey, has been restricted to just three games due to ongoing injury struggles.

“I am absolutely gutted for Brucey,” said Lions coach Allan Coleman.

“He is a great lad and an exceptional talent, and both Swinton and the sport will miss his ability.

“I would like to thank him for his service to our great club, and wish him all the best in what he’ll be doing next.

“Liam isn’t just a rugby player to us, he is part of our family, and I want to thank him for being the gentleman that he is both on and off the field.

“I’ve no doubt that his family are super proud of the man he has become.”

+++++

DONCASTER coach Richard Horne has called for calm within his squad after a recent upturn in form.

The South Yorkshire club went into Saturday’s game at Cornwall on the back of a three-match winning run, in which they beat play-off rivals Hunslet, North Wales Crusaders and Swinton Lions.

“This is the best place we’ve been in as a group this season,” said Horne.

“We did think we’d be stronger in the second half of the season than we were in the first. We had a few players come in and it probably took them time to adapt, but that along with injured players returning has made us a lot stronger.

“We’re not at full tilt yet but the signs are good; the message now has been to maintain it and not get too far ahead of ourselves.

“We’ve got boys in form and it’s good to see. We’re not far off full strength, which at this stage of the season is all you can ask for.”

+++++

MIDLANDS HURRICANES welcomed two new faces to their squad that faced North Wales Crusaders on Saturday after securing initial two-week loan deals for David Weetman and Josh Milthorpe.

Weetman has joined from Workington Town and has linked back up with Richard Squires, who was his coach during his Newcastle Thunder Academy days.

Milthorpe, whose parent club in Batley Bulldogs, previously featured for the Hurricanes in their pre-season victory at Bradford, before undergoing surgery on a fractured finger.

The game also saw the return of head coach Squires, who has now served his two-month ban for breaching the RFL’s Operational Rules regarding betting on the sport.

Taking to Twitter, Squires wrote: “Back in the game.

“I have learnt from mistakes and am all positive moving forward.

“The club have been fantastic on and off the field and now it’s time to repay the favour.”

The game also saw winger Hayden Freeman become only the second player in the club’s history to reach 100 appearances for them.

The only other player to reach that milestone is former captain Chris Barrett, who racked up his century against London Skolars in 2019.

+++++

LONDON SKOLARS coach Joe Mbu has explained the reasoning behind allowing hooker Ryan Cane to join West Wales Raiders on loan for the rest of the year.

The 25-year-old Australian joined the Skolars in 2020 and got his first taste of first-team experience last season with one appearance from the bench.

Now with Neil Thorman linking back up with the Skolars on dual-registration from London Broncos, Mbu felt it would be better for Cane’s development to be playing regularly.

“Ryan will benefit from regular League One rugby and West Wales can offer him that,” said Mbu.

“We have healthy competition at the hooker role and with Neil Thorman now here again so Ryan has found himself short of game time.

“We will be keeping an eye on his performances for the Raiders.”

+++++

WEST WALES RAIDERS coach Ashley Bateman has added strength to his side with three new signings arriving at the club ahead of Sunday’s trip to Hunslet.

Hooker Ryan Cane has joined on loan for the rest of the season from League One rivals London Skolars, and featured in the recent 86-0 defeat to Keighley, while Wigan Warriors reserves halfback Kieran Tyrer has linked up with the club on a two-week deal.

Fullback Jonny Hutton, who has recently featured for Scotland in the Student Tri-Nations, has also joined the Raiders on trial.

The triple signing came after coach Bateman reiterated that the club would continue to battle on despite recent heavy defeats keeping them at the foot of the table.

“We will keep working hard and getting the best out of each other this season,” Bateman said.

“This is a project for me to build the best squad we can and get this club in a much better position.

“There is so much going on behind the scenes from myself, my team and the board to make sure that the club moves in a new direction.”

