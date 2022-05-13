Betfred Women’s Super League Group 1: Club-by-club preview

Following on from yesterday’s look at the seven clubs who will battle it out in the women’s Super League Group 2, our attention turns to Group 1.

Challenge Cup winners St Helens will face a tough challenge from Leeds Rhinos, York City Knights, Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants if they are to retain the title they won last October.

We’ve spoken to a player from every club to get the lowdown on Group 1 ahead of the campaign…

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS with Bethan Oates

Last season: 2nd (in Shield table) and Shield Winners, Coach: Ryan White

How can you improve on last season?

We’re coming up against some big teams and some big names, so for us it is about making sure we are doing the little things right to get the big results. We were really challenged in the Shield last season, but we need that bigger challenge now to push on and improves as individual players and as a team.

What are the team’s key strengths?

Out wide on both sides and that is where our strike will be. We have really strong centres with good hands to get the ball out to our quick wingers. But we are also a big pack down the middle and I do think we are very strong in defence there.

Who are your players to watch?

I’s hard to just pick out a couple of players, because overall people should just watch out for the team rather than individuals. When we play as a team that makes the individuals stand out.

LEEDS RHINOS with Keara Bennett

Last season: 2nd and Grand Final runners up, Coach: Lois Forsell

How can you improve on last season?

Without doubt we always show for for each other, but being the better team to execute skills and take our chances is what we need to do more consistently. We maybe didn’t always do that at time last season. We have brought in a few new additions this year that have brought some new ideas with them and a lot of great new skills, which will help us execute some of the things we maybe couldn’t last year.

What are the team’s key strengths?

Definitely always buying into each other and having that comeback attitude when times get hard. We always work hard for each other in training and we are always trying to get better.

Who are your players to watch?

We’ve had the addition of Georgia Roche – an international player that has come in from Castleford. She is one of the best half backs I have ever played with, and you’ve got Courtney Winfield-Hill in there too. But some of the newer girls like Alex Barnes and Zoe Hornby are really coming on too.

ST HELENS with Eboni Partington

Last season: 1st and Grand Final Winners, Coach: Dec Hardman

How can you improve on last season?

There is still improvements we can all make in all aspects of our game and defence. Yes we’ve only conceded on try this season, but there are still errors we are making somewhere or teams wouldn’t be making breaks.

What are the team’s key strengths?

Defence is still our main strength and we take pride in that. But with the halves we’ve got we’re looking really strong in attack as well, so we have strengths all across the field.

Who are your players to watch?

Amy Hardcastle and Carrie Roberts in the centres will be something to watch out for again this year, but Leah Burke on the wing is someone that, once she gets her legs going, she’s someone to watch out for and Zoe Harris is also one to keep an eye on.

WIGAN WARRIORS with Rachel Thompson

Last season: 5th, Coach: Kris Ratcliffe

How can you improve on last season?

We’re a very young side and have picked up a lot of new players so we don’t have a lot of experience within the squad. So for us it’s just getting more experience into the side. We got some of that during the Challenge Cup, and although we didn’t get the results we wanted, the girls learned a lot. We need tough games to kick on and improve.

It’s now just about learning from every game. We’re not expecting miracles overnight, but if we can keep improving that’s our aim.

What are the team’s key strengths?

We really pride ourselves on sticking together when things get tough and never giving up. That sort of mentality will carry us through.

Being out injured as captain, it is hard not being out there, but they’re working hard in training and that will eventually come out and show in games.

Who are your players to watch?

We have some great younger girls in the squad. Caitlin Hilton has shown a few times already that she has really stepped up. She is only 18-years-old but she has really been putting her body on the line. Georgia Wilson is also a massive player for us. She’s had to step up into a leadership role and take on a bit of a captaincy role with me and Vicky Molyneux both being injured, but she has really stepped up. She has been immense and the girls really look up to her.

YORK CITY KNIGHTS with Tamzin Renouf

Last season: 3rd, Coach: Lindsay Anfield

How can you improve on last season?

We brought in a couple more big name signing from Castleford this year, so going into the Challenge Cup there was a lot of pressure on our shoulders to perform well. We did our bit, but there is still loads we can improve on.

It’s about competing with the top teams consistently. We’re getting there and showed in patches last year that we could do that, but we have to push on and learn what we need to do to beat those bigger teams as we’ve not been able to do that enough recently.

What are the team’s key strengths?

We think our forwards are some of the best in the league and we believe we can use them to our advantage. But we also have speed and power all across the field, so if we can get that consistency we have the skill and the talent to really do well this year.

Who are your players to watch?

Sinead Peach is a big player for us and so is Jasmine Bell. Tara Stanly at full back is another one. We have great players across the pitch so there are loads more I could mention too.

A full round up of the first weekend of the new season will appear in League Express on Monday.