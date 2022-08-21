Bevan French contract latest as Wigan Warriors wait on offer

Wigan Warriors are still waiting for a response from Bevan French to their contract offer.

French is the top try scorer in Super League this season, having taken his tally up to 27 with a hat-trick in last week’s demolition of bottom club Toulouse Olympique.

But the future of the fullback or winger remains up in their air with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Reports have linked French with a move back to Australia and the NRL, but Wigan hope to keep hold of one of their brightest stars.

Head coach Matt Peet recently revealed that they had tabled an “exceptional” offer to the 26-year-old and, after French’s treble against Toulouse, he said their hopes of keeping him remained “very live”.

Peet said: “Bevan is a special player, I love watching him. I love coaching him.

“He is great to watch and at times you expect it from him. You would pay to watch him.”

Wigan’s other winger also drew praise from the coach following the Toulouse rout as Abbas Miski, despite not getting on the scoreboard, impressed on a rare appearance.

The Lebanon international was making only his eighth appearance for the Warriors since joining from London Broncos ahead of the season.

“Abbas forced himself into an opportunity and tonight he was quality,” said Peet.

“I love the way he’s conducted himself in the weeks where he hasn’t been selected. He’s not been happy, but he’s respectful and supportive.

“Most importantly he’s not been satisfied. It all bodes well, because it’s genuine competition and keeps the bar high in this period of the season.”

Wigan need to beat St Helens on Friday to deny their great rivals the chance to lift the League Leaders’ Shield at the DW Stadium.

Only the Warriors can deny them that honour but, most likely, their battle in the last fortnight of the season will be clinching second spot and a home play-off semi-final.

Morgan Smithies and Willie Isa should be back for the derby after not being risked last week with calf and knee knocks respectively.

