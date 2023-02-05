Wigan Warriors star Bevan French sets goal for 2023

WIGAN WARRIORS winger Bevan French insists the constant murmurings about his future last season were not a distraction, but he is glad everything has since been sorted.

For months during the 2022 Super League season, the main question in press conferences was whether or not French would extend his stay at the DW Stadium.

In September last year, the news every Wigan fan wanted to hear was announced, as the 26-year-old revealed he had signed a contract extension and will remain at the Warriors at least until the end of 2024.

French, who set a new Super League record with the most tries in a single game when he scored seven against Hull FC in July, saw his season end abruptly when he suffered a foot injury in Wigan’s play-off semi-final defeat to Leeds.

But now the 27-year-old is fit again and wants his performances on the field to do all the talking for him in 2023.

“I have been back in full training for a few weeks now,” said French.

“The injury was not a good way to end the year, but I was lucky that it was the last game. It’s all healed now, though. I had a couple of months in a boot but I’m fine. It’s good to be back and to get the body right.

“I should be right for week one. I just have to manage it. I just have to make sure I am getting some extra work in at the right time.

Signing the contract means that French can now concentrate on his game.

“I guess in a way it will although it didn’t really bother me. The only time I really thought about it was when I would come in and talk with Matty (Peet) and my manager.

“It wasn’t really a distraction; I didn’t let it affect me. Having said that, it’s good that I am locked in for a couple of years without having that issue there any more.”

French is aware that he has not had an injury-free season since the 2020 campaign, when Wigan made the Grand Final, and he just wants to get through this season unscathed, ideally with some more silverware.

“I need to manage my load correctly,” he added.

“I need to get extra work done when I can. I missed the start of the season last year and I just want to stay injury-free for the whole year.

“Having a full year? Yeah, I haven’t done that in a while and it would be good to do it.”

