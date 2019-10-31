Big weekend beckons in BARLA County Tri-Series Championships

The action continues at the weekend, after last Sunday’s BARLA County Championship Tri-Series Under 17s opener at Millom between Cumbria and Yorkshire, with three games in Lancashire.

The Red Rose Under 17s host Cumbria – who lost 52-18 against Yorkshire – at Thatto Heath on Sunday.

And, on Saturday, Lancashire and Cumbria face off in the first Under 19s and Open Age fixtures of the campaign in a double-header at Leigh Miners Rangers.

Lancashire are the reigning champions at all three age groups.

Full reports will feature in Monday’s League Express.