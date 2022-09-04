Bitter turf war over new Sydney stadium continues between Roosters and Rabbitohs

The Roosters’ jealousy of Sydney’s redeveloped Allianz Stadium has added another chapter to South Sydney’s infamous ‘Book of Feuds’.

The arch enemies opened the new venue with a bruising contest on Friday, which the Roosters claimed 26-16 to book a rematch in this weekend’s elimination final.

And the off-field tussle was equally bitter, as the historic rivals traded barbs that belong in the tribal tome penned by Bunnies owner Russell Crowe.

The two clubs bickered over the quality of the playing surface, as well as the Roosters blocking the Rabbitohs from training on the ground pre-game.

South Sydney also want to share the taxpayer-funded stadium with the Roosters next season, walking out on their current home Accor Stadium (the former Olympic Stadium).

Roosters godfather Nick Politis defended his territory on a club podcast.

“It’s our home, it’s not their home,” Politis said, despite New South Wales taxpayers footing the $874 million (£517m) bill.

“The Roosters are the only people that belong there. It’s our true home and it’s very sacred.”

Souths coach Jason Demetriou, on the other hand, insisted, “We’re a big club that deserves to be playing in big stadiums.

“It’s a stadium that’s built in the heartland of South Sydney. It makes common sense to me that we’re playing there.”

Straddling Roosters and Rabbitohs territory, the new Allianz Stadium sits on the site of the old Sydney Football Stadium, which the two clubs shared between its opening in 1988 and Souths’ move west to Sydney’s Olympic Park in 2006.

A sold-out crowd of 41,906 attended the opening night, although 45,500 will squeeze in when the venue runs at full capacity.

The Roosters’ NRLW team also christened the club’s new home with a 34-6 defeat of the Dragons before the men’s clash.

