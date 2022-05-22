Cheyse Blair set for Castleford Tigers exit as Danny Richardson made to wait for return

Castleford Tigers coach Lee Radford expects Cheyse Blair to leave the club once his contract expires at the end of the season.

The former Parramatta Eels, Manly Sea Eagles and Melbourne Storm star is one of 14 players out of contract at the end of the season.

Blair joined the Tigers in 2019 and has made 44 Super League appearances for the club, scoring nine tries.

Derrell Olpherts, Danny Richardson, James Clare, Jake Trueman, Greg Eden, Kenny Edwards, Brad Martin, George Griffin, Sam Hall, Lewis Peachey, Cain Robb, Sosaia Feki and Mahe Fonua are all out of contract at the end of the 2022 season, but Blair is the only one confirmed to be leaving.

When asked whether Blair would be leaving once his contract runs out, Radford said: “Yeah, I think he will.”

Meanwhile, Radford revealed last week that halfback Danny Richardson’s neck fracture will never fully heal.

The 25-year-old suffered the injury in the opening round of the Super League season and is closing in on a return to action, having played for their Reserves the weekend before last.

He was not selected at Salford but will be in the mix again after the Challenge Cup final break.

“It’s still a bad one, it’s still not healed,” said Radford. “The bone is not reattached. When you see it on x-rays, you grimace a little bit.

“But the specialists have said that it’s never going to heal now, so it’s a case of ‘crack on’ almost.

“It’s been a long time. The neck brace has been a struggle for him, and when you’ve got that on, you’re not doing anything physically so all your mass disappears.

“But he’s up and running, he’s looked good in training and he’s got a spring in his step.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.