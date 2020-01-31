Blake Austin discusses gouging allegation

Blake Austin has stood by his decision to report Morgan Smithies over a gouging allegation.

The Warrington halfback made an official complaint to referee Chris Kendall in the first-half of the club’s defeat to Wigan.

The issue was placed on a report and Austin told the Warrington Guardian: “It’s one of them things. You don’t like to make reports.

“But when you’ve got an 120 kilo prop sort of gouging at your face it’s not something we need in our game.

“I don’t know what’ll come of it, but I certainly wouldn’t do it to him so I wouldn’t expect it in return.”