George Burgess welcomed to Super League with brutal hit from Ben Murdoch-Masila

If George Burgess didn’t quite know what he was signing up for in Super League, he does now.

It wasn’t the best night of the prop’s career. On debut for Wigan, the Warriors’ new marquee forward lasted just 16 minutes in his first outing for the club and was involved in two eye-catching incidents that didn’t go his way.

He had already been brushed off by Blake Austin in the sixth minute of the match before Ben Murdoch-Masila decided to run at him.

The big Tongan left Burgess on the ground after a brutal carry, running past the 27-year-old and scoring the game’s opening try.

George Burgess' Super League career didn't get off to the best of starts 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/YjCghAXRSG — FOX LEAGUE (@FOXNRL) January 30, 2020

Burgess lasted just three minutes after the collision and didn’t return afterwards.

After the game, head coach Adrian Lam revealed Burgess has been carrying a hip problem and wouldn’t feature in round 2.