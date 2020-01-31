Steve Price unsure on Chris Hill dismissal

Steve Price said he was unsure whether Chris Hill deserved to be red-carded as Warrington fell to defeat against Wigan.

The Wire captain was dismissed after a high-tackle on Wigan’s Sam Powell that resulted in the hooker leaving the field on a stretcher.

Warrington went on to lost the game 16-10 despite a brave showing and Price said: “I’d have to have another look. I thought he hit his arm and came up.

“I thought we showed a huge amount of spirit and courage for 80 minutes. Losing Chris early, then losing Mike and playing with 11 against a very good team. To keep them to 16 I was super proud of all of them.

It shows the attitude and the belief we’ve got amongst the group. The boys have had a tremendous off-season and I’m sure every club is saying the same but we looked fit and fast across the park. That’s very pleasing.

“We’re in a good place after the first round. I hate losing, I can’t stand it but you can accept a loss after the circumstances and the effort that was put in by them all.”

Price also praised young fullback Matty Ashton, who impressed immensely on debut.

“He’s a quality player. He’s brave, he’s got courage and he’s got a lot more developing in him but he’s a kid who wants to learn and train extremely hard. He’s got a bright future as long as he keeps his head down.”