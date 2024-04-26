Blake Ferguson has contract terminated at new club for multiple alleged off-field indiscretions

FORMER Super League and NRL star Blake Ferguson has had his contract terminated with Newcastle club Kurri Kurri Bulldogs following multiple alleged off-field indiscretions.

Ferguson was declared a ‘marquee signing’ by the Bulldogs ahead of their 2024 season, but the ex-Test winger has been released after just one game, with the Daily Telegraph claiming his former teammates are ‘upset’ with his behaviour.

Newcastle rugby league general manager Adam Devcich, a former NRL referee, issued a statement about Ferguson, which said: “Blake was signed by Kurri but the club has released him from his obligations.

“His contract has been terminated by mutual agreement. That is all that we or the club will say. Neither party will make any further comment.”

Ferguson registered 249 NRL appearances over the years with the likes of Cronulla Sharks, Parramatta Eels, Canberra Raiders and Sydney Roosters, scoring 126 tries.

The 34-year-old also earned seven caps for Australia and played in nine State of Origin games for New South Wales.

Ferguson’s last foray into the professional rugby league system was with the Leigh Leopards in 2022 where he scored 21 tries in 17 appearances, helping the club back to Super League.

