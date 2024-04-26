Wigan Warriors and Castleford Tigers men make short-term loan moves

WIGAN WARRIORS centre/winger Jacob Douglas and Castleford Tigers forward Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi have made short-term loan moves.

Douglas has joined Championship side Bradford Bulls on a two-week loan whilst Hindmarsh-Takyi has made the same length of loan to Whitehaven.

Bradford boss Eamon O’Carroll said on bringing in Douglas: “We really appreciate Wigan’s help at this stage of the year, we are doing it tough in the outside backs and Jacob will be a promising addition I’m confident of that.

“Everyone you get out of Wigan is quality in terms of the person and professionalism. I’ve had some good feedback on him and I’ve watched his games, he’s got great energy, he’s lightning quick and he’s a smart kid too, so he will be a welcome addition and we’re grateful to Wigan for letting one of their players come play for us.”

Douglas was promoted to Matt Peet’s first-team squad in January 2023 and signed a two-year deal with the club, with the option of a third year.

The winger has previously spent time on loan with Whitehaven and Oldham and features heavily for the Warriors Reserves team. The move will provide the 20-year-old with some valuable game-time.

Wigan’s Transition Coach, John Duffy said: “We’re pleased to get Jacob an opportunity out playing in the Championship to test himself in a very tough league. We would like to thank Eamon and Bradford for their help in getting this done.”

Meanwhile, Hindmarsh-Takyi has played a bit-part role for the Tigers since his move from Northern Pride back in Australia.

