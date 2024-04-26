Tom Holmes to make stunning Bradford Bulls return this weekend for Championship crunch clash with Widnes Vikings

IT’S the feel-good story of the week with Tom Holmes set to make a stunning return for the Bradford Bulls this weekend in their Championship clash with Widnes Vikings.

In January of this year, Holmes revealed that he was undergoing tests after being given an initial diagnosis that he was suffering from a rare form of cancer – Subcutaneous Panniculitis-Like T-cell Lymphoma (SPTCL).

However, the 28-year-old was then given the green light to begin his long road to recovery despite it being unsure whether or not Holmes needs further treatment.

Now, in an incredible piece of news, Holmes has been named in Bradford’s 21-man squad to go up against the Vikings at Odsal on Sunday afternoon.

Holmes has been a key part of the Bradford side since making the move to Odsal ahead of the 2023 Championship season, with the 28-year-old enamouring himself to the Bulls’ fans with big performances.

Prior to his move to Bradford, the playmaker made his name for Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers.

Upon the initial diagnosis, Holmes posted on social media: “There’s been a lot of speculation recently about my health, so I just wanted to let people know from myself personally what’s actually going on.

“I saw a rapid decline in my health just as the season ended. After countless appointments, hospitals visits, biopsies and scans, the specialists told me to prepare for the worst and informed me that what we’re looking at is an extremely rare type of cancer (SPTCL) which would be treated by chemotherapy.

“This cancer effects less than 1 percent of people so due to this there is so much unknown still by the doctors themselves.

“There is still more testing I’ve got to go through and we’re working on a treatment plan. I’m trying to remain hopeful as the specialists are still looking at all options in the small hope that there’s something less sinister at play, however it’s looking less likely to be anything else at the moment and chemotherapy would have to start soon.

“So right now, I don’t have answers for anybody on what’s going to happen but for now it’s just more tests and more waiting around.

“Bradford have been amazing with me every step of the way. I haven’t been able to take part in any pre-season until I know what’s going on, but the club have done everything they can to support me through this tough time and I will be supporting the team and helping in any way I can.

“As you can imagine these last few months have been very difficult not just for myself but my family too and those closest to me who have known. My partner and my kids have been my rock I don’t know what I would do without them supporting me every single day no matter what it brings.

“I’ve decided to put this out publicly as it’s much easier emotionally for me and my family to let everybody know all at once. I know everybody is going to have questions and want to know things, but please understand that although I appreciate the love and support, I’m taking this time to rest and be with my family.”

