Blue riband day beckons in Wales…

Wales Rugby League’s domestic finals day line-up is complete following five entertaining semi-final matches last weekend writes Ian Golden.

All four finals will take place at Pontypridd’s Sardis Road this Sunday (11 August) between 11.00am and 5.00pm.

The main event – the 17th Welsh Grand Final, which kicks off at 3.00pm – will be between `home side’ Rhondda Outlaws and nine-time champions Bridgend Blue Bulls.

The Bulls were the first to qualify after overcoming Torfaen Tigers 26-8 in Pyle on Friday evening. Stuart Robson led the way with a brace of tries with John Lloyd, Dale Wood and Gareth Howells, who kicked three conversions, also crossing. Matt Williams and Matt Jones replied for Torfaen.

Rhondda easily saw off the challenge of Cardiff on Sunday, winning 70-10. Coasting it at 24-0 in as many minutes, they scored thirteen tries with Mark Jones, Jonah Huntley and Tyler Wasley each grounding twice. Rhodri Garland, Andrew Prouse, Chris Harris, Tom Hale, Kevin James, Richie Lewis and Max Hendy also crossed. Hendy kicked seven goals with Harris adding two. Matthew Allen and Luke Jenkins scored Cardiff’s two tries.

The Under 12s final between Bridgend Blue Bulls and Aber Valley Wolves opens the day at 11.00am. Bridgend qualified for the final as league leaders but the Wolves had to get through a tough semi-final away at Torfaen Tigers on Sunday, winning 28-20. Iestyn Thomas and Kade Woodward both scored twice for the Wolves, with Ethan Paterson crossing once; Iestyn Ashman converted four times.

Torfaen’s Sam Matthews scored all four of their tries with Aneurin Evans converting two of them.

At 12.15pm, it’s the Under 14s final between Bridgend and new boys Cynon Valley Cavaliers. Again the Bulls finished top so didn’t need a semi-final, but the Cavaliers did well to win 24-12 away at Aber Valley Wolves. Evan Wood scored two tries for the Cavaliers with Jack Payne, Finley Shellard and Jake Lacey scoring one each. Dylan Lewis converted twice. Rhys Davies and Logan Yendle replied for Wolves with Harri Ford converting both.

Then, at 1.30pm, Cardiff Blue Dragons face Torfaen Tigers. Cardiff, as league leaders, qualified automatically with Torfaen seeing off Aber Valley Wolves 40-26 in their semi-final. John Dunckley and Harry Johnson each scored two tries for Torfaen with Ieuan Hancock, Louis Jenkins and Evan Bowden all crossing once. Billy Walkley scored a hat-trick of tries and conversions for the Wolves with Brad Toy and Owen Isaac also grounding.

Finals Day Schedule

At Sardis Road, Pontypridd, Sunday 11 August.

UNDER 12s: Bridgend Blue Bulls v Aber Valley Wolves Blue (11.00am)

UNDER 14S: Bridgend Blue Bulls v Cynon Valley Cavaliers (12.15pm)

UNDER 16S: Cardiff Blue Dragons v Torfaen Tigers (1.30pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE GRAND FINAL: Rhondda Outlaws v Bridgend Blue Bulls (3.00pm)

Admission is £3 before midday, £5 afterwards (children under 15 free of charge).

