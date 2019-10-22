Body found in search for former St Helens coach Mike McClennan

Police searching for former St Helens coach Mike McClennan have found the body of a man in dense bush near Hatfields Beach.

McClennan, 75, went missing from his rest home last Wednesday, which resulted in an extensive search to locate him.

While formal identification hasn’t taken place yet, it is believed to be Mr McClennan.

“Police and Mr McClennan’s family would like to thank the community for their support during the search period,” North Shore, Rodney & West Auckland Police said:

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, who have requested privacy at this time.”

McClennan coached Saints between 1990-93 and took the club to Wembley in 1991 as they were defeated by Wigan in the Challenge Cup final, before winning the Premiership in the 1992-93 season.