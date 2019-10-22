Gary Hetherington takes blame for Leeds’ salary cap breach

Leeds CEO Gary Hetherington has accepted full responsibility for the club’s salary cap breach.

The Rhinos were fined £20,000, £10,000 of which was suspended, for breaching the cap by £55,000 in 2018.

“This was an administrative error on our part for which I take responsibility and we are obviously disappointed to lose our 23-year unblemished salary cap compliance record,” he said.

“We had no idea we had exceeded the ‘live’ cap at the time and with hindsight we could have averted the breach by loaning out a player to another club.

“Two of the players, Jack Walker and Luke Briscoe, were promoted from part-time to full-time status during the season and whilst their increased monthly payments were included in our salary cap return to the RFL, we didn’t lodge their new contracts until the end of the season. Matt Parcell also had his contract extended at the start of the season and whilst the increased monthly payments were paid the contract wasn’t signed and lodged with the RFL until the end of the season and those combined breaches created the breach we now accept.

“Managing a Super League club salary cap is, and has always been, a very precise operation and we have now revised some of our internal procedures to ensure we don’t make the same mistake again.”