Featherstone rubbish false Jarrod Sammut link

Featherstone Rovers have rubbished rumours linking Jarrod Sammut with a move to the club.

A report in League Weekly claimed the Wigan halfback could join the club as a player/coach next season.

The Malta international is thought to be free to leave the Warriors, however, Fev have emphatically dismissed the report, branding it as a forum rumour.

“It is believed that the rumour was started on a fans forum and seems to have made its way into the columns and articles of certain journalists,” they said in a statement.

“The Rovers currently have an assistant coach in the shape of Paul March, who is very highly thought of within the club and has already been informed by James Webster that he would be welcome on the Australian’s staff for the 2020 season after doing such a great job in 2019.

“Recruitment for the rumoured position is already complete with Featherstone having a number of options available to the club in terms of cover as well.”