Body of missing former St Helens, Wigan and Bradford prop Bryn Hargreaves found in USA as family confirm death

THE body of missing former St Helens, Wigan and Bradford prop Bryn Hargreaves has been found in the USA as his family confirm the sad passing.

At 36 years of age, Hargreaves seemingly disappeared after his apartment door found open and his car keys and phone on the side, with false leads, police investigations and a search around Bryn’s home and area finding nothing.

Bryn’s family, led by his brothers, mum – Maria Andrews – and uncle – former Great Britain forward John Fieldhouse – led the charge for information ever since, even going as far as hiring a private investigator.

A collection at a Wigan Warriors home game towards the back end of the 2022 Super League season brought in more funds to keep the search going, whilst a GoFundMe page continued to grow in support.

However, the family’s worst fears have now been confirmed with Bryn’s body being found in the US.

His brother Gareth, posted on Facebook: “RIP Bryn Hargreaves. With incredible sadness I can confirm after 14 months we have finally found Bryn.

“We still do not know the cause of death or what actually happened on 3/1/22.

“Thanks to all those that have helped in the search. We would appreciate a little space and will keep you updated when we have any further information x.”

His mum, Maria Andrews, also posted her thoughts on Facebook, saying: “Not something I wanted to be sharing 😫 I’m in bits 🙃 #heartbroken 💔 my beautiful son Bryn i can’t think of any words to describe the pain xx.”

Everyone at League Express passes on their sincere condolences to Bryn’s family and friends at this tough time.